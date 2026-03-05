Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is a little over three months away, which means our beauty routines are bound to shift to lighter moisturizers, darker foundation shades, and less eye makeup (after all, mascara isn’t known for playing nice with sweat and ocean water). If you’re looking to try out the no-mascara trend this spring and summer, now’s a great time to invest in a quality lash serum for a fluttery set sans the smears, clumps, and flakes. Achieving fuller, more voluminous lashes can take around 90 days, so now is the ideal time to start a new formula to get them prepped and ready.

