Summer is a little over three months away, which means our beauty routines are bound to shift to lighter moisturizers, darker foundation shades, and less eye makeup (after all, mascara isn’t known for playing nice with sweat and ocean water). If you’re looking to try out the no-mascara trend this spring and summer, now’s a great time to invest in a quality lash serum for a fluttery set sans the smears, clumps, and flakes. Achieving fuller, more voluminous lashes can take around 90 days, so now is the ideal time to start a new formula to get them prepped and ready.
Flash Cosmetics’ eyelash serum mascara set to give your lashes the boost they need, and it’s only $58. Flash’s Ultimate Duo 2.0 is formulated with peptides, botanicals, and prostaglandin to give you visibly longer, fuller lashes in just three months or less. The duo includes a physician-formulated, ophthalmologist-tested Flash Eyelash Serum and Flash Happy High-Definition Mascara. It’s great for growing your lashes while still not abandoning your mascara just yet. Plus, if you do decide to use its mascara on a pool or beach day, the waterproof formula will stay put. Most single lash serums cost $50+ for a 30-day supply, so this serum and mascara duo is a serious steal.