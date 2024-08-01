Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian Pay Olympian’s Rent

Flavor Flav and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, helped pay Olympian discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent after she wrote on X Thursday that she can’t afford to pay it.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything ) enough to buy new cars and houses,” Fraley wrote on X.

The post immediately viral, garnering thousands of views and likes. The post caught Flavor Flav’s attention first, who offered to pay the American’s rent.

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!” Flavor Flav wrote in his reply to Fraley’s post.

“Just DM’d you,,, I gotchu,” he added in another.

Minutes later, Ohanian backed up Flavor Flav replying, “C’mon now! I'll split it with @flavorfav.”

Ohanian posted a follow-up image which showed a CashApp payment to Veronica Fraley an hour later.

Representatives for Ohanian did not have comment for The Daily Beast.

Flavor Flav told The Daily Beast in an emailed statement that, “I’m just down to help those in need who are representing all of us. This is the type of awareness I’ve been trying to bring to these Olympians.”

A representative for Flavor Flav confirmed that Fraley accepted Flavor Flav’s money and that the two “have been messaging.”

The representative added that “Flav paid her rent in full. Alexis one upped him and sent her $7,760—in honor of the name of his company,” referring to 776, Ohanian’s venture capital firm.

Flavor Flav has been a vocal advocate of the U.S. Olympic team being visible at water polo games and appearing alongside other U.S. Olympians.

Earlier in the day, Flavor Flav posed with Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

“Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance,” Fraley clarified in a follow-up post. “Wish me luck tm!”

The Daily Beast reached out to Fraley but has yet to receive a response.

Fans were livid in their replies at the NIL and praised Flavor Flav and Ohanian.

“I see Flavor Flav and Alexis gotchu. Good luck tomorrow!!!” one fan wrote.

“Glad some peeps stepped up but what about NIL deals?? I would imagine an Olympic athlete would get plenty of sponsors considering you’re showing them off on a world stage instead of just in the US,” another wrote.

Fraley will compete in the Group B women’s discus throw tomorrow alongside Cuba’s Melany Matheus, Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere and Germany’s Claudine Vita.