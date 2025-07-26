This Flewd Bath Soak Dragged Me Out of My Fatigue Funk

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Feeling well-rested is an elusive dream for me. No matter how early I go to bed or how many sleep hacks I try, proper rest always seems just out of reach. I know from commiserating with equally exhausted friends that I’m not alone in my agony. Studies have shown that it’s common for women to feel exceptionally exhausted. In fact, a 2022 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine showed that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to rarely or never wake up feeling well-rested. Rude, tbh.

I’ve got a lot of fatigue-causing factors stacked against me—low-grade inflammation from menopause, chronic stress, Hashimoto’s... and probably a few mystery variables I haven’t even uncovered yet. But lately, I’ve discovered a small ritual that’s helping me reclaim rest: Flewd’s Fatigue Defeating Anti-Stress Bath Treatment. Unlike your basic Epsom soak, this one is packed with eight times more magnesium chloride, plus potassium, vitamin B6, and tryptophan, the amino acid that helps your brain chill out and your body reset.

Flewd Fatigue Defeating Anti-Stress Bath Treatment I tried the bath treatment after a week of ungodly-level fatigue, and woke up the next morning feeling functional and even focused (before my matcha). See At Flewd $ 11 Free Shipping

If you’ve never tried Flewd, it’s sort of like bath therapy for the chronically overstimulated, aka all of us in 2025. The brand is built around the idea that baths can do more than relax you—they can restore you. Fatigue Defeating is just one of these mineral-powered mood resets. But they are all fragrance-free, clean, and somehow make 20 minutes in the tub feel like I took a spa day (until I can ACTUALLY take one).

Some bathtime backstory: A few years ago, when I was dealing with grief-induced insomnia, my therapist at the time suggested I create a bedtime ritual to help with my sleep, and baths were a part of it. It helped, but after my sleep started getting better, I stopped. Now that I’ve been introduced to Flewd, I can see myself gravitating towards the tub more often again. Perhaps my Scorpio rising has something to do with it, but despite not being able to swim, I feel a deep connection to water and find it incredibly healing. Now, if only I had a bigger bathtub!

