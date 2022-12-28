This Desk Chair Helps Me Reach My Fitness Goals—Without Leaving the House
SIT N’ CYCLE
I have to admit; it’s really hard for me to sit still as I work behind a desk all day long. My afternoon walks just don’t cut it sometimes, and I find myself with ants in my pants, needing to move. So when I saw the Flexispot fitness desk cycle chair with a bike attachment to it, I knew I had to try it. The Sit2Go fitness chair is your typical desk chair with a mesh back, attached to an exercise bike. You can adjust the height of the seat, the cycling resistance, and you can track your distance and calories as well.
Cycling while I'm working at my desk has been great, and the best part about it is how compact and quiet it is. No one can even tell I’m biking while I’m on a Zoom call or as my husband is working in the other room. It’s the complete opposite of our old desk treadmill, which was akin to an elephant walking around and shaking our apartment. Plus, the desk chair sits on wheels, so you can easily move the seat from room to room, and while it is heavy, it’s not nearly as bulky as a regular exercise bike. I wouldn’t necessarily say that this seat is replacing my workouts, but it’s absolutely helping me stay active throughout the day. I think of it as another way of getting steps in, and especially as the weather is getting colder where I live, it’s nice to have an indoor option.
