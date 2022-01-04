This Desk Chair Helps Me Reach My Fitness Goals—Without Leaving the House

I have to admit, it’s really hard for me to sit still as I work behind a desk all day long. My afternoon walks just don’t cut it sometimes, and I find myself with ants in my pants, needing to move. A few years ago, my husband bought a desk treadmill and it didn’t last more than a year in our house, thanks to it being heavy, loud, and cumbersome—this thing took up so much space! So when I saw the Flexispot fitness desk chair with a bike attachment to it, I knew I had to try it. I already own a Flexispot standing desk and love it, so a chair that doubles as a fitness bike sounded like the perfect addition to my work-from-home setup.

The Sit2Go fitness chair is your typical desk chair with a mesh back, attached to an exercise bike. You can adjust the height of the seat, the cycling resistance, and you can track your distance and calories as well. Cycling while I'm working at my desk has been great, and the best part about it is how compact and quiet it is. No one can even tell I’m biking while I’m on a Zoom call, or as my husband is working in the other room. It’s the complete opposite of our old desk treadmill, which was akin to an elephant walking around and shaking our apartment. Plus, the desk chair sits on wheels, so you can easily move the seat from room to room, and while it is heavy, it’s not nearly as bulky as a regular exercise bike.

I was surprised to find myself wanting to cycle not just while I was working, but also as a way to move when I would normally be sedentary, like while watching tv or reading a book. I wouldn’t necessarily say that this seat is replacing my workouts, but it’s absolutely helping me stay active throughout the day. I think of it as another way of getting steps in, and especially as the weather is getting colder where I live, it’s nice to have an indoor option.

Word to the wise, this seat is adjustable, but if you’re wanting to use it while sitting at a desk, you’ll want to be sure you have a desk that is high enough for it to fit! It works great with a standing desk, or any desk where you can adjust the height, but it may not work for a non-adjustable desk, depending on your height. The good news is, Flexispot has an option with a desk attached, so you don’t need to worry about the height of your desk or your chair.

