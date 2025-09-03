Flier Arrested For Dancing in Aisle, Swearing at Cabin Crew: Police

A passenger on a Queensland-bound flight faces up to $10,500 in fines and two years imprisonment after she allegedly danced in the plane’s aisles, swore at cabin crew and ignored safety instructions while the plane was taxiing for takeoff. Australian Police allege that New Zealand woman Sheree Young, 50, was intoxicated and disruptive, causing the July flight to be delayed while police removed her from the aircraft. She was discharged and returned to New Zealand the following day. Young will appear at Downing Centre Local Court today on charges of failing to comply with a cabin crew member’s safety instructions. “Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight,” said AFP Detective Trevor Robinson. “The alleged behavior of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew, and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on board.” Young’s next court date is Sept. 17.