Air France and Airbus Acquitted Over Crash That Killed 228
Air France and Airbus were found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Monday in connection with a 2009 plane crash that led to the deaths of 228 people. In 2009, Flight 447 from Rio to Paris smashed into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm, killing all passengers and crew onboard. Families of the victims—who were earlier compensated by Air France—had hoped to hold the companies criminally liable for the crash. But a French court on Monday acquitted the firms after a two-month trial. A previous investigation found that the crash had been caused by several factors including sensors called pitot tubes icing over and pilot error in responding to the problem.