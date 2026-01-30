Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Cannibal Jellyfish Invades Waters Around Tourism Hotspot
THAT STINGS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.30.26 9:49AM EST 
(GERMANY OUT) Comb Jellyfish, Tentaculata, Safaga, Red Sea, Egypt (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Cannibalistic jellyfish have flooded the waters of a major tourist destination, multiplying rapidly and destroying fishermen’s livelihoods. The creature is the warty comb jelly, also known as the sea walnut, which has spread throughout Venice’s lagoon system after arriving from the western Atlantic, likely via ships’ ballast water. Researchers say the species’ sudden dominance reflects environmental shifts that have made once-hostile waters newly welcoming. Rising water temperatures and favorable salinity linked to “ongoing climate change” are thought to have helped the species proliferate. The animal is best known for its ability to eat its own offspring and for possessing a transient anus that appears only during defecation. Researchers from the University of Padua and the National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics say jellyfish numbers have exploded, creating acute problems for local fishermen. The jellies clog nets and devour fish eggs, larvae, and plankton—key building blocks of the lagoon’s ecosystem. Known formally as Mnemiopsis leidyi, the species is listed among the world’s 100 most harmful invasive organisms. Findings from the two-year study documenting the jelly’s spread were published in Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science.

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Flight Attendant Forced to Scoop Poop in Horror Flight

FLIGHT FROM HELL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.30.26 1:32PM EST 
Philippine airline boeing 777
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 2: A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Manila on January 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Philippine Airlines flight attendant was stuck with a truly vile task mid-flight after a lavatory malfunction left human waste overflowing during a flight to Manila. A YouTube video shows a male crew member using a drink carton to scoop waste from the toilet before dumping the contents into the sink. The Boeing 777 was traveling from California to Manila when the issue occurred. According to the New York Post, airline representatives said that after a “technical and operational assessment,” diverting the flight to Guam—roughly six hours away—was deemed a worse option than manually clearing the waste so the plane could continue to its destination. The unpleasant intervention worked. Airline officials later said the final flight report showed “normal lavatory function,” allowing the aircraft to land in Manila without further incident. While passengers may have been relieved to avoid a diversion—or a full cabin overflow—the situation sparked outrage among crew members. One Mile at a Time reported that flight attendants filed an incident report with their union, accusing Philippine Airlines of prioritizing punctuality and profits over employee safety and dignity.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Skechers x John Deere Collection Blends Heritage-Driven Style With Modern Comfort
RUGGED, REFINED
Scouted Staff
Published 01.28.26 12:10PM EST 
Tongue of Skechers John Deere shoe collaboration.
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As utility-inspired style continues to influence modern wardrobes, Skechers and John Deere, two brands built on performance and dependability, have teamed up on a footwear collaboration designed to work hard and transition effortlessly into everyday life. This collection blends heritage-driven style with modern comfort, delivering utility-forward footwear for adults and kids. With classic lace-up silhouettes and a clean aesthetic, these boots are a natural fit for job sites, city streets, and weekend adventures.

Sergeants - Aldridge
Shop At Skechers$130

Free Shipping

The adult sizes come in Slip-ins, waterproof, slip-resistant, and Goodyear Rubber Outsole styles. Built for long hours and active lifestyles, the lineup fuses John Deere’s workwear DNA with Skechers’ signature comfort technologies.

Play Scene - Barn-Squad Buddies
Shop At Skechers$45

Free Shipping

The kids’ lineup includes playful styles inspired by the iconic John Deere tractor. Designed for outdoor play, school days, and backyard adventures, these durable shoes let kids “work” alongside the grown-ups in style.

Check out Skechers’ utility-inspired fashion to upgrade any workday or excursion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Prison Stocks Plummet as ICE Backlash Deepens
COLD MARKET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 11:01AM EST 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JANUARY 2026: In sub-zero temperatures, marchers in downtown Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, January 23, 2026, waved signs decrying ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities metro area, Operation Metro Surge. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Jonathan Ross, during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in south Minneapolis.
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Wall Street investors have seen the value of their holdings in stocks of private prison operators plummet as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push fails to hit hoped-for highs, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the two largest private prison operators in the country, Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc., have crashed a year after skyrocketing in anticipation of Trump’s huge deportation drive. Twelve months on, his border czar Tom Homan—parachuted in after Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino became a liability—said operations in Minnesota would be scaled back. So far in January, two U.S. citizens have been shot dead by ICE agents, while the newly launched Operation Catch of the Day, in Maine, was cut short. Bloomberg reports that the Department of Homeland Security has “fallen short of its goals when it comes to detaining immigrants despite high-profile enforcement actions.” It noted that while there were 40,000 people in ICE detention at the start of Trump’s presidency, that number has only risen to 73,000. Joe Gomes, an analyst at Noble Capital Markets, told the outlet, “Despite record funding that came through the One Big Beautiful Bill last year, the increase in detainees has risen slower than a lot of people had originally anticipated.”

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
USA Olympics Legend Airlifted From Course After Crash in Last Race Before 2026 Games
🤞🤞🤞
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 11:18AM EST 
Lindsey Vonn
Getty

Team USA star skier Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted from a mountain following a crash in a World Cup race, just one week before the Winter Olympics begin in Italy. The Milan Cortina Games commence on Feb. 6, but now question marks hang over the U.S.’s top prospect. Vonn crashed in her final downhill, and she was left limping after losing control on a jump during the race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The 41-year-old got tangled in nets after the crash in the course’s early stages. She was seen keeping her weight off her knee afterwards on a chaotic day that ultimately saw the race canceled after three of the first six competitors crashed. Other competitors complained that visibility was poor and the surface was bumpy. After making it to the finish line, Vonn was spotted moving gingerly before being picked up by a helicopter and suspended beneath it on the end of a rope. Her first race of the Olympics at Cortina d’Ampezzo is due to be the women’s downhill on Feb. 8.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Let’s Be Honest—This Body Sculpting Device Is an Elite Valentine’s Day Gift
SMOOTH OPERATOR
AD BY Sensica
Published 01.30.26 9:54AM EST 
Woman using Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening.
Sensica

Love may reign eternal, but cellulite doesn’t have to. Just because it can be frustrating to treat doesn’t mean your loved ones don’t deserve to feel confident in their skin—and with Sensica’s Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening, they can. There’s no need for in-clinic appointments or invasive procedures. Sensifirm is FDA-cleared, developed by leading medical engineers, and backed by dermatologists for safe, at-home results. Powered by Lipotherm RF™️ technology, Sensifirm sends controlled radio frequency energy deep into the skin where it helps activate collagen and elastin, improve firmness, and visibly smooth the look of cellulite and fat cells. Its unique combination of radiofrequency, gentle vibration, and massage supports microcirculation and lymphatic drainage, helps to tone and smooth areas that may lose firmness due to weight changes or aging.

Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening
20% discount with code BEAST20
Buy At Sensica$450

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Sensifirm is designed for busy lifestyles requiring only 20 minutes per week for noticeable results. Whether you use it as part of an at-home body sculpting routine or for targeted firming, it offers a simple and effective beauty solution. And, right now, Sensica is offering an exclusive 20% discount for readers using code BEAST20.

Before and after leg skin from Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening usage.
Sensica

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Boy, 13, Dies After Being Attacked by Shark in Front of Friends
NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 9:42AM EST 
A warning sign about the danger of sharks is standing on the beach in the neighborhood of Boa Viagem, Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil, on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a shark while he played in the water with his friends. Deivson Rocha Dantas snuck down to the Del Chifre Beach near the Brazilian city of Recife without his mother knowing on Thursday, his cousin told local outlet G1, where he was bitten in the thigh. He was rushed to Tricentenário Hospital in Bairro Novo but died prior to arrival, O Globo reports. The shark “ate almost his entire leg,” his cousin Lídia Emanuele told G1. “We called the ambulance, but they didn’t arrive in time. So, his own friends, who were the same age as him, pulled him out. They took him out of the sea, dragged him to the corner, and put him on the ground. He also fainted and hit his head. By then he was already cold.” Doctor Levy Dalton treated Dantas but said, “Unfortunately, we were unable to resuscitate him,” adding that the boy “had a fairly extensive injury to an artery in his lower limb, and because the injury was so extensive, he probably lost a lot of blood.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Track Star Arrested for Speeding
MORE SPEED, LESS HASTE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.30.26 5:51AM EST 
Sha'carri Richardson
Sha'carri Richardson Christian Petersen/Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympic champion, was taken into custody in Florida and cited for a speeding violation on Thursday, police officials reported. Authorities say Richardson was clocked at roughly 104mph while driving on a roadway near the Orlando area. A representative from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that she followed other vehicles too closely and changed lanes aggressively in order to overtake drivers. At age 25, the elite runner ranks among the quickest female sprinters in history. During the 2024 Summer Games held in Paris, she earned a silver-medal finish in the 100-meter race and helped secure a gold medal as part of the 4×100 relay squad. Those achievements followed her removal from Olympic competition in 2020 after a drug test detected substances associated with cannabis. The previous year, Richardson released a public statement expressing regret toward her partner, fellow athlete Christian Coleman, after her arrest connected to an alleged fourth-degree domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Team USA Sneaks Anti-ICE Protest Into Snow Sculpture
ICED OUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.29.26 3:23PM EST 
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Makwa Studio

Team USA was disqualified from the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Minnesota after using its entry to protest ICE. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce president Robin Anthony-Evenson said Wednesday an alteration of the original design to include outstretched hands subtly saying in American Sign Language “ICE out” was pulled because it “did not comply with the rules of the competition.” She said rules stipulate “teams must adhere to their original submitted sketch” and “sculptures must respect cultural and social values, and avoid offensive, controversial, political, or inappropriate themes.” Team USA captain Dusty Thune said they “hadn’t necessarily planned on inserting any messages into the sculpture” but claimed poor snow conditions forced them to make alterations, Pioneer Press reports. “Sometimes the medium decides the way a piece is going to be created. Sometimes external events also have a hand in shaping what a piece will become.” The decision to change “A Call to Arms” came a week after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old mom Renee Good by an ICE agent. Organizers later removed some of the messaging and then the entire sculpture. “In hindsight, we should have taken it down right away, but we were trying to be nice,” Anthony-Evenson said. Canada won the 16-team competition. The U.S. didn’t place.

Read it at Twin Cities Pioneer Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Bizarre ‘Florida Man’ Themed Home Fetches Buyer
INTERIOR DESIGN
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.29.26 6:42PM EST 
Florida Man Home
Fox 13 Tampa Bay / YouTube

A Florida house that has more in common with a theme park than a traditional suburban home has found a buyer. A 22-room house in Pinellas Park, Florida, nicknamed “Florida Man’s Home,” has found a buyer willing to pay the peculiar property’s $500,000 asking price. “Florida Man” is a meme that gained popularity following endless odd news stories that began with those words. A video report from Fox 13 Tampa Bay shows how each room in the house has its own theme. The house includes a saloon, a “taxidermy” room with stuffed cats, a pirate-themed room, and a 1950s-themed room complete with miniature cars. The home’s owner, Jena Spencer, told Fox 13 that the design was her parents’ idea. After a storm damaged the 800-square-foot property, Jena’s father, Bill Spencer, took the opportunity to build the home into a 4,100-square-foot funhouse. Jena said her mother was completely supportive of the renovations. Fox 13 reports that the prospective buyers for the property intend to turn the house into an Airbnb to capitalize on its wild character—but the real estate team behind “Florida Man’s Home” is still taking backup offers, just in case.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Build Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed Frame
SLEEP EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.29.26 5:53PM EST 
Cozey Ara Bed System styled in a modern bedroom with upholstered bed frame, neutral fabric finish, white bedding, and minimalist decor
Cozey

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.

It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.

Ara Bed System
Shop At Cozey

From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.

Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Republican Governor Hopeful Accused of Using AI in Violation of State Law
MISLEADING
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.29.26 4:34PM EST 
Ad
Tiffany's ad did not disclose that AI was used to create it. Tiffany for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany has been accused of using AI in a campaign ad without disclosure, which would be a violation of state law. Tiffany’s "Don’t Fear the Mailman" ad December 2025 shows a mailman delivering a letter with “400 YEAR PROPERTY TAX INCREASE” written on it across it. Tomas Dodds, an AI expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told local outlet Isthmus that the ad contained irregularities that certainly “point toward an AI-generated video.” “Gone are the days when people in AI-generated videos will have six fingers and eyes pointing in different directions,” Dodds told the outlet. “There are many inconsistencies that you can use to question this [video].” Some irregularities that Dodds noted include rust being on the mailbox in one shot, but not the next, and branches of a tree that do not appear to be connected to a trunk. Tiffany, a current House Republican, is the leading candidate on the GOP side of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. In 2024, Wisconsin passed a law requiring that the use of AI in political advertisements be disclosed, by clearly including the message “This content generated by AI,” but nowhere in Tiffany’s ad does it disclose that AI was used.

Read it at ISTHMUS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Two Jets Nearly Collide in Scary Close Call at Airport
HAIR-RAISING
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.29.26 3:21PM EST 
Southwest plane flying in the sky.
Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Southwest plane heading to Dallas from San Antonio was speeding to take off at over 100 miles per hour when it was told to abruptly halt its ascent by air traffic control. A recording of the event went viral on X. An air traffic controller can be heard screaming, “S--t! Cancel takeoff clearance! Cancel takeoff clearance, Southwest!” right after allowing the flight to begin takeoff procedures. The exchange took place after another flight had entered the DFW-bound aircraft’s runway. The Southwest flight aborted its launch, with airline officials confirming to People that the plane “safely discontinued” its launch. The flight that caused the disturbance was a Pilatus PC-12, a type of plane that can be flown by private citizens. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told People that the accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday and told reporters the incident is under investigation. After the hair-raising episode, the flight eventually took off and landed safely in Dallas.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now