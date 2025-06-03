Flight Attendant Restrained After Dancing Naked Mid-Flight

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo revealed that airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) called the “bomb squad” on her over “probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy.” Pompeo said in an interview with Travel + Leisure Thursday that she was detained for an hour by TSA in March over a bag of organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, the upscale Los Angeles grocery chain. “They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in. And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” the actress said. When she asked if she could simply discard the snack, TSA said she had to wait for the bomb squad to examine her bag of seeds. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!” she said. Pompeo almost missed her flight and recalled thinking that “no one would ever believe this!” The veteran Grey’s actress added that she loves to travel, despite being a nervous flier. “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off, which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety,” she admitted.
Older Americans are living the high life—weed use in baby boomers has billowed to its highest ever level, new research shows. About 7 percent of senior Americans told a federally administered 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that they had used cannabis in the past month. That marked a 46 percent increase from 2021, when the figure was 4.8 percent. Men still registered higher rates of cannabis use, but the increase was larger among women. The most marked upswing was by adults earning more than $75,000 annually who went from the lowest use rate per income category in 2021 to the highest in 2023. Much of these increases could be sparked by the legalization of cannabis. The research did not differentiate between medicinal and recreational use but did find that increased use of weed was associated with heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, as well as other chronic medical conditions. Medical professionals called for further research on the effect of cannabis on the elderly and how it interacts with other drugs to better understand the potential side effects of increased use.
Jodie Turner-Smith shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story Monday, days after her ex-husband filed a custody order modification. Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson filed the order against Turner-Smith on Friday, claiming that she had moved their five-year-old daughter, Juno, to a different school without alerting him. The Queen & Slim star took to Instagram three days later, sharing a meme of four animated Disney villains with the words: “‘Why don’t you like that person? They seem so nice.’ You know who else seemed to be nice?” She captioned her Instagram Story “🤦🏾♀️ stay safe out there ⚠️." According to documents obtained by E! News, Jackson’s filing requested that Juno continue to attend her current school for the upcoming school year, and that any changes require the “parents’ joint consent.” Jackson also stated that he was concerned his ex-wife was “attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.” The pair were married for four years before Turner-Smith filed for divorce in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May of this year, with the two agreeing on joint custody of their daughter.
A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London turned into an unexpected spectacle when a flight attendant, allegedly under the influence of drugs, vanished mid-meal service, only to be found dancing naked in a business class lavatory. Colleagues, concerned by his sudden disappearance, discovered the man completely nude and erratically dancing. They quickly dressed him in pajamas and secured him in a luxury seat for the remainder of the 10.5-hour journey. Upon landing at Heathrow, police arrested the man. He was given a medical evaluation before being removed from the Airbus A380-800 in a wheelchair. The incident left the remaining crew to manage the flight without breaks. British Airways has suspended the steward pending further investigation, and authorities are involved in the case. A fellow crew member told The Sun that their colleague “popped pills,” and added: “Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef,’ he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet.” British Airways stated that the matter is under police investigation.
Whitney Purvis, a former star of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, announced this morning that her 16-year-old son, Weston, has passed away. Purvis, 33, shared news of the Monday morning death on Facebook, writing, “He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true.” Weston’s stepmother, Amy, wrote in a separate Facebook post that the family did not yet know his cause of death, but added that Weston had “several health issues as well as diabetes,” and that she had found him unresponsive when she attempted to wake him that morning. Purvis first appeared on 16 and Pregnant during its inaugural season in 2009, while pregnant with Weston, whom she shares with former partner Weston Gosa Sr. However, her relationship with Gosa soured after the series ended in 2014, and Purvis eventually lost custody of both their sons, Weston and River, 11. She was arrested in 2015 for allegedly assaulting Gosa, and again last year for failing to make child support payments. In a second Facebook tribute to Weston on Tuesday, Purvis wrote, “I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby.”
Clint Eastwood has claimed a viral interview published last week in which the actor bemoaned the state of the film industry never happened and was “entirely phony.” Austrian newspaper Kurier published an interview with the Hollywood legend on Friday, the weekend of his 95th birthday, during which Eastwood is quoted as saying: “We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.” However, in a statement provided to Deadline on Monday, Eastwood said: A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news. I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.” Kurier, a German-language daily based in Vienna, has a circulation of around 100,000. The Daily Beast has reached out to the paper for comment.
SNL’s Andrew Dismukes is a married man. The comedian, who joined the cast of the iconic sketch comedy series in 2020, wed his longtime partner and fellow comedian Aly Dixon over the weekend. Dixon shared the news via Instagram Stories on Sunday with a close-up video of Dismukes sporting a bowtie with the caption, “No offense we just got married.” The happy couple were joined in celebrating their nuptials by several of Dismukes’ SNL castmates, including Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, who shared snaps of themselves at the ceremony on Instagram, as well as several writers from the NBC sketch show. Dismukes, 29, first joined the SNL writers’ room in 2017 and received his first Emmy nomination for writing the following year. He joined the cast as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to permanent repertory status after two seasons in 2022. Dixon, meanwhile, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and writer. Together since 2016, the couple announced their engagement nearly two years ago, in August 2023.
Latino voters are already turning their backs on Trump in Pennsylvania, despite the president breaking through with the demographic in the state in the 2024 election. He secured 41 percent of their votes in the last election—up from 27 percent in 2020, largely appealing to young men. That 14-point increase narrowed the Democratic margin among Latino voters from 42 points in 2020 to 18 points in 2024. But a GOP strategist said the tide is already turning, just four months into Trump 2.0. “It should be a blaring alarm bell for the GOP as the 2026 midterms appear on the horizon,” the anonymous strategist told Politico, citing two polls that show a slump in Latino support. The Pew Research Center found that just 27 percent of the demographic in the state is happy with Trump’s performance. A New York Times/Siena College poll put the figure at 26 percent. The consultant added: “The slide in support makes sense—it’s because these voters aren’t hearing any semblance of a positive message from the GOP. On immigration and the economy, two core issues for these mostly working-class voters, it’s doom and gloom on English and Spanish media."
The world’s highest-ranked chess player, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, has hinted at a career move after a shock loss on his home ground. Carlsen went viral at the Norway Chess tournament after losing to India’s Gukesh Dommaraju on Sunday. In a match streamed live on Twitch via Chess.com a frustrated Carlsen, 34, slammed his fist on a table then quickly shook hands with 19-year-old Dommaraju. As Carlsen walked away from the chess board he sighed, “Oh my God!” Carlsen has been vocal about growing tired of the traditional Classical chess format and looking for new challenges. He has embraced the edgier Freestyle Chess and took part in a Grand Slam Tour. “I will have to make some decisions about next year here (Norway) or potential other tournaments later, because, yeah… I just don’t enjoy (Classical chess) that much,” Carlsen told Norwegian television channel TV2. “I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m not going to play Classical events ever again....The thing is that, you know, losses are painful no matter what, but at least if I can lose doing something that I really enjoy (Blitz, Rapid or Freestyle), then that’s much easier.”
Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman called out a social media user for using his character to spread an anti-gay message Monday. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., posted a manipulated GIF on X of Offerman’s Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, throwing a pride flag into a dumpster. In the original clip, Offerman’s character is throwing away a computer. Flynn wrote: “Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month.” Offerman responded to Flynn by letting him know that “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f---. #HappyPride.” Offerman has been vocal about his support of LGBTQ rights for years, and recently condemned fans for the “homophobic hate” he was getting for his portrayal of Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us. The actor called out the homophobic trolls in his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for his performance as Bill at the Independent Spirit Awards last year, stating that “it’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you a--hole!”