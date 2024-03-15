Flight Attendant’s Cockpit Blunder Likely Caused Plane Plunge: Report
A flight attendant accidentally hitting a cockpit switch is the likely explanation of how a Boeing 787 Dreamliner went into a terrifying mid-flight dive this week, according to a report. About 50 people were injured Monday when the LATAM Airlines flight between Australia and New Zealand suddenly dropped, throwing passengers and crew into the cabin’s ceiling. U.S. industry officials briefed on a preliminary investigation into the incident told The Wall Street Journal that the plunge may have been caused by a flight attendant hitting a switch on the pilot’s seat while serving a meal, inadvertently activating a motorized feature and pushing the pilot forward into the controls. The switch, which has a cover, is not supposed to be used when the pilot is sitting at the controls. A spokesperson for Chile’s LATAM Airlines initially said the jet suffered a “technical event during the flight which led to a strong movement.” The airline declined to comment further until the investigation into the incident is completed.