Flight Canceled After Child Refuses to Buckle Seatbelt

A flight that had already left the gate was canceled after a child refused to sit down and buckle their seatbelt before takeoff. The Porter Airlines flight from Victoria International Airport in British Columbia to Toronto on Thursday was headed for the runway when crew members noticed “a young child was standing in their seat and would not secure their seatbelt,” a Porter Airlines spokesperson told People. “Attempts by the accompanying parent and crew to address this were unsuccessful,” the spokesperson said, adding that the flight’s crew decided to return to the terminal and remove the misbehaving passengers from the aircraft. But the time required to “bridge the aircraft, deplane the passengers in question, retrieve their baggage, refile flight plans and other paperwork meant that it was too late to depart” because the airport’s runway closes at 12:30 a.m., the airline said. The plane had 132 seats, according to The New York Times, though it’s unclear how many passengers were on board. The airline apologized “for the effect this had on other passengers” and said the other passengers departed on a flight the next day. Porter Airlines did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.