Flight Cancellations Smash Record as Winter Storm Plunges Travel Into Chaos

A private jet carrying eight people crashed as it took off in severe winter conditions in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet was departing from Bangor International at around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, the airport and the City of Bangor announced in a statement. It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash, or whether a severe weekend snowstorm helped cause it. Communication between the jet and air traffic control can be heard on a recording of the incident, with an unspecified party saying, “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” according to LiveATC.net via CNN. The controller then says, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.” “First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the joint statement said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
A powerful winter storm sweeping across the U.S. triggered massive flight disruptions Sunday, with airlines canceling more than 11,000 flights, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic, according to FlightAware.com. The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England, and more than 3,600 additional cancellations were already reported for Monday. Airports in major cities bore the brunt of the chaos. Ronald Reagan National in Washington, D.C., canceled all flights, warning travelers to “stay home and off the icy roads,” while LaGuardia in New York City closed Sunday afternoon, with more than 90 percent of flights canceled. Dallas Fort Worth operated on a reduced schedule, with crews treating runways and roads to maintain safety. Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia also faced disruptions. American Airlines was the hardest hit, followed by United and Delta. Air Lines have issued waivers allowing travelers to adjust plans without penalty. The low-pressure system moving east Monday is expected to bring more snow to the Northeast and Appalachians, freezing rain to the Mid-Atlantic, and rain along the Southeast coast.
The actor who starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 hit movie The Blind Side was hospitalized after a fall, according to TMZ. A manager for Quinton Aaron, 41, told the outlet that he was walking up the stairs to his apartment last week when his legs suddenly froze, causing him to collapse. He has been hospitalized in Atlanta for three days now. A GoFundMe page reportedly states that Aaron is “on life support due to a severe blood infection,” but his manager told TMZ that he is in stable condition and is communicating with his family and team while receiving medical care. Doctors are still running tests to find out what caused his fall. Aaron’s representative thanked fans for the outpouring of support and well-wishes but noted that his family asked for privacy as he recovers. Aaron has overcome other medical issues in the past. In March last year, he was rushed to a medical facility in California after he developed a fever and coughed up blood, which his doctors believed was caused by Type A flu and pneumonia. In 2019, the actor also battled a severe upper respiratory infection. He showed off a stunning weight loss transformation last summer.
James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash lost its first-place box office crown after five weeks, overtaken by the sci-fi thriller Mercy. The film, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Chris Pratt, collected $11.2 million domestically in its opening weekend. Set in a futuristic Los Angeles where a man must prove his innocence before an AI judge or face execution, the thriller debuted as more than half of the U.S. population was hit by a winter storm, with emergency alerts issued in several states. Although Mercy surpassed Cameron’s third installment in the Avatar franchise—which has crossed the $1 billion mark globally—it slightly underperformed expectations, which had projected a $12 million domestic opening. “The weekend start is also good considering the soft reception,” David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. The film has so far received a 20 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 percent audience rating.
Kim Vō, hairstylist and colorist to some of the most well-known celebrities, has died at the age of 55. “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” Vō’s husband, Adeel Khan, posted on Instagram on Saturday. According to the post, Vō died after battling colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018. “He was beloved not only by family and friends, but by the global hair community,” the post commemorating Vō read. Once named the “best blonder in the business” by Vogue, Vō was a go-to colorist for Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Britney Spears, and Pamela Anderson, among other celebrities. “His guiding philosophy of ‘approachable luxury’ was central to everything he did,” Khan wrote, adding that in honor of his husband, he is asking for donations to the Kim Vō Foundation, which supports hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer. “One of Kim’s last wishes was to continue helping others,” the post read.
Over 10,000 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm affecting more than half of the U.S. population. With 37 states under winter weather alerts and snow spreading from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, airports across the U.S. have experienced what is reportedly the highest number of flight cancellations since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reported that by midday, over 90 percent of flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport announced on social media that it had canceled all flights. Meanwhile, ABC News reported that more than 900,000 customers across the U.S. are without power. According to FlightAware, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines each reported over 1,000 cancellations, while United Airlines had about 900, and JetBlue had more than 570 canceled flights. The NWS Weather Prediction Center said in a statement that individuals in affected regions should avoid travel and warned that disruptions are expected to last for “several days” following the storm.
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has opened up about her experience with cancer while urging women to keep up with their pap smear appointments. In a TikTok video posted Wednesday that runs over nine minutes, the 38-year-old revealed that she had been experiencing “abnormal results,” and after “pre-cancerous cells” were suspected on her cervix, a doctor recommended a colposcopy. During the procedure, a tissue sample was taken for biopsy, which revealed cancerous cells on the surface of her cervix. “I’m terrified,” Polizzi said, revealing that her next step is a cone biopsy—and if the results are “not great,” she may need a hysterectomy. “As a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is sad, and it’s scary,” the TV personality said, breaking down in tears. Polizzi, who shares three children with her husband Jionni LaValle, 38, said that although she doesn’t plan on having more kids, the thought of having a hysterectomy was “killing” her. “Everyone’s there to make sure I’m okay,” Polizzi added, highlighting that she feels optimistic she will get healthy and wants to be there" for the kids that I have now."
Famed rock climber Alex Honnold completed the tallest “free solo” climb of an urban structure in history on Saturday. The 39-year-old star of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, clambered to the top of Taiwan’s Taipei 101 tower without ropes, harness, or other safety gear in a death-defying stunt livestreamed by Netflix. Honnold made it to the summit of the 1,667-foot steel and glass structure in one hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds. The tallest skyscraper in Asia offered only smooth surfaces, which the elite climber had to overcome by angling his body to get a firm grip on the building. The live sporting event was supposed to run on Friday, but was called off just 30 minutes before start time due to rainy conditions. While it was unlikely the star climber would have fallen, the streaming giant ran the event on a 10-second delay, just in case. “I’m sure viewers will probably be on edge watching this,” Honnold said ahead of the climb. “But I hope that viewers get a little bit of my joy from the experience.” When he reached the top of Taipei 101’s spire, Honnold took a selfie before rappelling down to celebrate with his wife, Sanni McCandless.
Rod Stewart, 81, is firing back at his former neighbor, Donald Trump, after the president made dismissive remarks about NATO troops who fought in Afghanistan. Trump’s comments came during a Thursday appearance on Fox News, where he claimed the U.S. had “never needed” NATO and suggested allied troops avoided frontline combat. The remarks referred to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, which lasted nearly 20 years and resulted in the deaths of 457 UK troops. Troops from other allied nations, including Canada, France, and Germany, also died during the war. Trump’s comments enraged Stewart, who responded with a video posted to Instagram calling Trump a “draft dodger.” Speaking directly to the camera, Stewart said the remarks showed a lack of respect for soldiers who “fought and gave us our freedom.” He continued his impassioned speech, saying, “We lost over 400 of our guys,” urging Trump to consider the families of those killed. “Think of their parents, think about it, when Trump calls them almost like cowards. It’s unbearable,” Stewart continued. He concluded by calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump ally Nigel Farage to demand an apology from the president.
The killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, during a protest in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. In a preliminary disclosure released Thursday, the medical examiner determined the mother of three was shot multiple times and classified her manner of death as homicide. The designation means her death occurred at the hands of another person and does not, by itself, indicate criminal culpability. In a statement to People on Friday, Good’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, acknowledged the release of the preliminary findings but said the family is still awaiting the full autopsy report. “We are aware of the release of basic information by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner acknowledging the death of Renee Good as a homicide,” Romanucci said, adding that the family hopes to receive the complete report before any additional public disclosures are made. The investigation into Good’s death remains ongoing.