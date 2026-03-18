Flight Captain Passed Out on Passenger Jet in Horror Landing

A pilot fell unconscious multiple times and slammed into the controls while at the helm of a passenger plane, a report published Tuesday reveals. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board released an account of the dangerous Swiss Airlines flight that took place nearly six years ago. The A320-214 Airbus was carrying 166 passengers from Zurich to Nice on Aug. 11, 2018, when the captain began to lose consciousness. Before passing out, he told the co-pilot they would need to land the plane immediately. Before the copilot could grasp the urgency of the situation, the captain passed out at the controls, causing the aircraft to tilt to the right. The copilot quickly righted the course. The captain slumped onto the controls once again, this time causing the plane to tilt leftward. The copilot corrected the course again before initiating landing processes. The captain regained consciousness at 200 feet above the ground. The captain vomited several times after the Airbus touched ground. A blood test conducted after the incident found that the captain had a serious case of food poisoning. None of the 166 passengers on the Airbus or the crew suffered any injuries. The plane was also not damaged. The Daily Beast has reached out to Swiss International Airlines for further comment.