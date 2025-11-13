Flight Carrying Congressmen Diverted Over ‘Disruptive’ Passenger

Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis due to a genetic condition called Kallman syndrome, according to new DNA analysis. The condition, which hinders puberty, can cause undescended testicles and a one in ten chance of having a penis less than two inches, according to The Times. Documentarians and researchers are set to reveal their findings in a two-part Channel 4 docuseries, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, with the first episode set to be released on Nov. 15. The analysis, using blood from a piece of the sofa where he shot himself, also dismisses the theory that he was Jewish. The analysis further bolsters a 1923 medical report on Hitler that was discovered in 2015, which suggested the Nazi dictator had just one testicle. Also, the testing showed he was in the top one percent of people who are predisposed to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the filmmakers say. However, The Guardian criticized the upcoming documentary for failing “to get a fresh DNA sample from any of Hitler’s surviving relatives in Austria and the U.S., who are all understandably reluctant about media exposure.”
- 2Hundreds Evacuate After Gas Leak Causes 36 HospitalizationsGAS PANICHuge quantities of poisonous gas flooded the air after a tanker crash in Oklahoma.
- 3Trump-Epstein Statue Pops Up Again to Troll PresidentSALT IN THE WOUNDIt reappears just as new emails suggest the president knew more about Epstein’s crimes than he let on.
- 4State Department Deletes Records About Nuclear War RiskNUKE NOTE NIXEDThe State Department scrubbed a section detailing how a 1983 NATO drill nearly triggered nuclear war, offering no public explanation for the deletion.
- 5Ariana Grande Visibly Shaken After Being Charged by FanWICKED BEHAVIORThe superstar has previously spoken out about suffering from PTSD.
- 6Congressmen’s Flight Diverted Over ‘Disruptive’ PassengerPOLITICAL TURBULENCEThe four lawmakers were on their way to D.C. to vote on ending the government shutdown.
- 7Gold Watch Made Famous by ‘Titanic’ Scene to Fetch Huge Sum A TITANIC SUMIsidor Straus refused to board a lifeboat because there were women and children still on board the ship.
- 8Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson, 84, HospitalizedHEALTH SCAREHe has been managing a rare neurological disorder for more than a decade.
- 9Newsom’s Former Top Aide Arrested on Corruption ChargesNEWS TO SOMEDana Williamson allegedly siphoned off money for a “no-show” job.
- 10Will Ferrell Suffers Injury Forcing Him to Stop FilmingCLOWN DOWNThe injury was significant enough to prevent him from filming comfortably.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from Weatherford, Oklahoma, after a tanker truck leaked hazardous gas into the air from a hotel parking lot. Other people in the area were ordered to shelter in place after the leaking tanker truck released anhydrous ammonia, NBC News reported. People close to the scene suffered breathing problems, resulting in a total of 36 people being taken to hospitals in and around the area as authorities rushed to contain the leak. A lack of wind has slowed efforts to dissipate the gas, prompting the evacuation of several nursing homes and schools in the area. By Thursday morning, up to 600 people were taking refuge in a shelter, as authorities closed part of an I-40 exit into Weatherford as a precaution. Anhydrous ammonia is used as an industrial fertilizer and can cause burns to a person in both its gas and liquid forms. Weatherford, about 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, has about 12,000 residents.
The now-infamous Trump–Epstein “friendship statue” is back on display in Washington, D.C.—just in time for the public release of explosive emails in which the late sex offender mentions the president multiple times. The towering 12-foot bronze statue of Trump, 79, holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein has reappeared outside Busboys and Poets in the U Street Corridor after being toppled by federal agents last month. The agents had removed it from the National Mall—in violation of a legal permit obtained by The Secret Handshake, the anonymous artist collective behind the piece. “Much like Trump’s name in an Epstein email dump, we have popped our head out to say an unannounced hello,” the group told The Daily Beast on Thursday morning. The statue first appeared on Sept. 23, erected directly in front of the Capitol to highlight Trump’s friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. A plaque on the statue reads: “In Honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”
The State Department has quietly erased part of the historical record about one of the Cold War’s most perilous moments—without saying why. As The Washington Post reported, officials deleted 15 pages from a Reagan-era history detailing how a 1983 NATO exercise, known as Able Archer 83, nearly triggered a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union. The missing section had included a Defense Intelligence Agency warning that the exercise brought the United States “closer to nuclear war than most realized.” Since 1991, the department has been legally required to publish “a thorough, accurate, and reliable” account of U.S. foreign policy within 30 years, compiled in the Foreign Relations of the United States series. The Reagan-era volume—originally published online in 2021—vanished from the State Department website in 2022. When it resurfaced in January 2025, the Able Archer material was gone. All that remains is a brief note saying 15 pages were redacted, no reason given. A former State Department official told The Post the move was “not wise,” warning it could trigger the “Streisand effect.” Asked why the deletion wasn’t explained, a spokesperson replied that “the Department was not required to provide public notice.”
Ariana Grande was left visibly shaken when a fan rushed and grabbed her during a premiere for her new film, Wicked: For Good. The singer-turned-actor was walking the yellow brick road carpet in Singapore ahead of the movie’s release on November 13. Grande has previously spoken out about suffering from PTSD after a bombing at her show in Manchester, U.K., in 2017 that killed 22 people. Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum were also in attendance at the premiere at Universal Studios Singapore. Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, jumped in to help her co-star, who was left gasping for breath following the incident. According to People, the man was identified as content creator Pyjama Man, known for crashing celebrity events, including gigs by Katy Perry and The Weekend. Grande, who plays Glinda in the eagerly anticipated sequel to last year’s smash-hit Wicked, has also previously spoken out about her anxiety. “My anxiety has anxiety,” she told British Vogue. “I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour [after the 2017 attack] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”
Flight Carrying Congressmen Diverted Over ‘Disruptive’ Passenger
A flight carrying four members of Congress made an emergency diversion to Kansas City because of an unruly passenger. American Airlines flight 1218 departed Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport bound for Washington, D.C., where the lawmakers were set to vote on ending the 43-day government shutdown. Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton and Republicans Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar were almost three hours into the flight when it was forced to land. Footage from a passenger onboard shows officers escorting an unnamed woman from the Airbus A320. As she walked down the aisle she apologized to passengers, firing off a parting shot: “We live in a fascist state.” On Tuesday, Stanton said on X, “Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight. We’re making emergency stop in Kansas City to remove disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo.” The plane took off again for Reagan National Airport after an hour’s delay, the New York Post reports. Speaking to KSHB 41, American Airlines said, “Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism.” The House later voted 222–209 to pass the Senate’s stopgap spending bill, ending the longest shutdown in history.
A gold watch belonging to Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus, who died on the Titanic, is expected to fetch $1 million at auction. The former congressman’s 18-carat treasure was recovered from the wreckage of the unsinkable ship, which sank in 1912. He was given the watch as a 43rd birthday present by his wife, Ida. The Sun reports it stopped at 2.20 a.m., the minute the ship went under. It was recovered from the wreckage and passed down through generations, eventually being fixed by great-grandson Kenneth Hollister Straus. It is to be auctioned by Henry Aldridge & Son in the U.K. Their demise was depicted in a crushing scene in James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit, Titanic. In one of its most potent moments, the two cradle each other in bed as their cabin fills with water. The Bavarian had served as a representative for New York from 1894 until 1895, when he took over Macy’s with his brother Nathan. Their elevated social status should have guaranteed them a place on the lifeboats, but reports claim Isidor refused because there were still women and children on board. Ida opted to die with him rather than go on alone. A letter written by Ida to a friend shortly after departure from Southampton, U.K., is also expected to fetch $150,000. “What a ship! So huge and so magnificently appointed,” she penned.
Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson has been taken to the hospital, according to the activist nonprofit he founded. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that the 84-year-old was admitted on Wednesday, Nov. 12, “under observation” with progressive supranuclear palsy. “He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the statement said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, progressive supranuclear palsy “is a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements. PSP is caused by damage to nerve cells in areas of the brain that control thinking and body movements.” The coalition’s statement added, “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.” Jackson’s diagnosis was confirmed in April last year. A veteran activist, he worked for more than 50 years in a career that spanned organizing with Martin Luther King Jr. to campaigning for the presidency. He served as the shadow delegate and senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997. He retired from the coalition in 2023.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff has been arrested and charged with a scheme to swipe $225,000 from a dormant campaign fund. The 23-count indictment alleges Dana Williamson, 53, conspired with Sean McCluskie, a former chief of staff to the then-Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Newsom put Williamson on leave when he learned the FBI was questioning her in November, and she left his administration a month later, Politico reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California charged Williamson with “conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements.” Williamson allegedly siphoned off cash from an inactive fund to McCluskie’s wife for what investigators called a “no-show” consultancy job. On Oct. 30, McCluskie signed a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. Becerra, who is running for California governor, is being treated as a victim and cooperated with the investigation, The Washington Post reports. Williamson entered a not guilty plea in court.
Will Ferrell has been forced to halt production on his upcoming Netflix comedy series after the actor suffered a minor injury off set, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old actor sustained the minor injury away from filming, the outlet reported, citing production sources. While the injury wasn’t serious, it was significant enough to prevent him from performing his scenes comfortably, and producers have temporarily rearranged the filming schedule to accommodate his recovery process. The as-of-yet untitled Netflix project, touted as Ferrell’s first leading role in a TV comedy, sees the actor star as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a fictional golfing legend whose larger-than-life personality makes him both an icon and a punchline. Starring alongside him is Luke Wilson, who plays a rival golfer who has twice beaten Ferrell’s character to the tour championship. Other cast members include Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, Jimmy Tatro, and Ferrell’s former SNL co-star Molly Shannon.