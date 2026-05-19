Instead of Stressing Planning a Vacation, Let Someone Else Do It For You—Up to $5,500 Off Select Trips

What’s on the travel bucket list this year? A guided tour of Ireland? A cruise through the Greek Isles? Whatever the move is, now is the time to act. Flight Centre Canada has deals across flights, cruises, and vacation packages. During its annual Big Red Sale, you can snag savings of up to $5,500* on select trips through 5/31. Flight Centre Canada boasts 43 years of experience and takes the stress out of planning vacations. Its travel experts handle the planning, booking, and coordinating so you can actually do what you’re supposed to do on vacations—relax.
This all-inclusive family resort is nestled in one of the most exclusive areas of Cancun.
The Dreams Jade Resort offers over 2,600 feet of pure crystal-white sand and refreshing azure waters.
Located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, this all-inclusive family resort offers world-class amenities.
An all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, it offers unlimited à-la-carte dinners, a spa, golf, and pickleball.
*Prices are for select vacations, cruises, and tours. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.