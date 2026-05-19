Instead of Stressing Planning a Vacation, Let Someone Else Do It For You—Up to $5,500 Off Select Trips

What’s on the travel bucket list this year? A guided tour of Ireland? A cruise through the Greek Isles? Whatever the move is, now is the time to act. Flight Centre Canada has deals across flights, cruises, and vacation packages. During its annual Big Red Sale, you can snag savings of up to $5,500* on select trips through 5/31. Flight Centre Canada boasts 43 years of experience and takes the stress out of planning vacations. Its travel experts handle the planning, booking, and coordinating so you can actually do what you’re supposed to do on vacations—relax.

This all-inclusive family resort is nestled in one of the most exclusive areas of Cancun.

Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres 7-day stay, price per person Book On Flight Centre Canada $ 1589*

The Dreams Jade Resort offers over 2,600 feet of pure crystal-white sand and refreshing azure waters.

Dreams Jade Resort and Spa 7-day stay, price per person Book On Flight Centre Canada $ 1759*

Located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, this all-inclusive family resort offers world-class amenities.

Ocean Coral Turquesa 7-day stay, price per person Book On Flight Centre Canada $ 1299*

An all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, it offers unlimited à-la-carte dinners, a spa, golf, and pickleball.

Bahia Principe Explore Punta Cana 7-day stay, price per person Book On Flight Centre Canada $ 1531*