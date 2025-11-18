Plane Mysteriously Diverts to Military Base Before Airline Sends Replacement Aircraft

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s longtime friend, Whitney Tilson, stuck his neck out in defense of Ackman’s college pick-up line after it was torn apart online. Tilson, a former hedge fund executive who knew Ackman from their Harvard days, told Business Insider that the Pershing Square CEO would recount his success using his “May I meet you?” line, particularly on the subway. “That’s Bill. He’s just very forward. If you know his history as an investor and so forth, he is the most stubborn, persistent person I know. And he will stick his neck out,” Tilson told the outlet Monday. Though Tilson, who ran for New York City mayor, added he never witnessed Ackman using the line in person. The billionaire father of three went viral for the line after posting it to X on Saturday, only for it to be mocked by commenters. Ackman, who is worth $9.2 billion, was formerly a Democratic donor before changing his tune, even calling Trump “the most pro-business president we’ve ever had.” Tilson added, “I haven’t talked to him about this particular tweet, but I don’t think he expected it to go viral the way it did. It’s sort of benign, if you think about it.”
MAGA Billionaire's Pal Defends His Cheesy Pick-Up Line
Large portions of the internet have been knocked offline after a technical issue at a Cloudflare server farm, with X, ChatGPT, and PayPal among the giant sites hit. Cloudflare, which hosts a vast amount of the internet’s web servers, said it was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers” on Tuesday. Websites were forced offline and users were left with error messages such as “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network,” or alerts that they had been blocked when trying to access social media sites. “We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors,” a company spokesperson said. The issues began just after 12:30 p.m., according to tracking site Down Detector, which itself experienced problems and recorded a dramatic spike in reports. The outage comes a month after an issue at Amazon Web Services, which also hosts a significant amount of web traffic, was affected by a similar problem, causing huge swathes of the internet to go offline for hours at a time. While some services appeared to be recovering intermittently, Cloudflare cautioned that users might “continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates” as remediation efforts continued.
Plane Mysteriously Diverts to Military Base Before Airline Sends Replacement Aircraft
A passenger plane from New Jersey made a mysterious and unscheduled diversion to a Canadian military base on its way to Europe. SAS Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK910 had departed from Newark Liberty International when it made an unexpected landing at Goose Bay, Canada, on November 16, which left passengers stranded overnight. The flight was three and a half hours in when it diverted, according to FlightAware. The settlement is home to just 8,000 and is often regarded as one of the final stops before the Atlantic. The base where the Airbus A330-300 landed, while a common destination, is known to have few passenger amenities. SAS later sent another Airbus A330 from Copenhagen to collect its passengers. Operating under the name of Flight SK9201. It left the Danish capital on Monday, November 17 and arrived at its destination on Tuesday, Noevember 18. On X, FlightRadar24 said, “A presumably very light SAS A330 has been scrambled to fly to Goose Bay to pick up stranded passengers.” It is not clear what caused the diversion or whether the passengers were accommodated on the military base. The Daily Beast has contacted SAS for more information.
A former pilot who turned off the engines of a passenger plane from the cockpit jump seat while high on magic mushrooms has been sentenced to time served. Ex-Alaska Airlines aviator Joseph Emerson had been off-duty and on his way back to San Francisco from Washington after honoring a late pilot pal. Still feeling the effects of the psilocybin, he thought he needed to pull the engine’s fire extinguisher handles from the jump seat to wake up from a dream, the court heard. “It was only through the heroic actions of the flight crew, who were able to physically restrain the defendant and restore normal operations of the aircraft, that no lives were lost that day,” prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interference with flight crew members during the October 2023 incident. At the sentencing in Portland, Oregon, he was handed three years of supervised release. He had already paid around $60,000 in restitution to the airline for the disruption caused and spent 46 days in jail after his arrest. No extra jail time was added. Emerson told the court, according to ABC News, “I regret the harm that I caused. I am here as a direct result of my actions.”
Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber was hospitalized in New York after suffering a massive and unexplained headache. The Emmy nominee, 58, contacted his doctor on Sunday and was told to go to hospital, according to TMZ. The actor was kept overnight and underwent several tests, although doctors are still unclear what occurred. “Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work,” his representatives told TMZ on Monday. Schreiber revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia (TGA), which was brought on by a migraine he suffered while performing on Broadway that year. “The worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience,” he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache.” The actor said he was walking down stairs and thought: “This is not normal, I don’t feel OK.” He then was unable to remember his co-star’s name when he saw her backstage and completely forgot his lines when he went on stage. An MRI showed he had not had a stroke, and his brain was fine. TGA usually resolves within 24 hours. The Daily Beast has contacted Schreiber’s reps for comment.
The real Swim Shady says it’s going to stand up to the real Slim Shady after rapper Eminem sued an Australian beach brand whose name sounds like his best-known alias. Swim Shady was founded in Sydney in 2023, selling windproof sun shades, beach towels, and other seaside essentials. It drew the ire of Eminem when it successfully applied to trademark its name in the U.S. earlier this year. Eminem, real name Marshall B Mathers III, filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, claiming the name is too similar. He has also filed a petition in Australia, having already lodged a formal complaint there in 2024. Mathers’ lawyers argue the name draws a “false association” with his own brand. But the Australian firm says it’s going to stand firm against the singer, telling the BBC it will “defend our valuable intellectual property.” “Swim Shady is a grassroots Australian company that was born out of a desire to produce stylish and effective sun shades and other items to protect from the harsh Australian sun,” it said. Mathers, 53, trademarked Slim Shady in the U.S. in 1999 with the release of the album The Slim Shady LP, according to court documents seen by the BBC. The ‘Lose Yourself’ singer filed for the same trademark in Australia earlier this year.
A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of celebrated football coach and Last Chance U star John Beam. The 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., is being held without bail and could be locked up for 50 years to life due to enhanced charges present in the case, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said. The Associated Press reported Beam was adored in his community and worked with scores of young football players. Beam, 66, was shot in the head while on campus at Laney College in Oakland, California, the case alleges. Netflix’s lauded docuseries followed the Laney Eagles as Beam’s team navigated the 2020 season. He had since moved on from coaching, taking on the role of athletic director. Jones Dickson said, “He really is the best of Oakland—was the best of Oakland... His spirit is still here.” Irving Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 18. He has not offered any comment, AP reports.
Oscar nominee Diane Ladd’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after her death at the age of 89. Ladd’s daughter, fellow actress Laura Dern, shared that she died in her Ojai, California, home on Monday, Nov. 3. “My profound gift of a mother… passed with me beside her this morning,” she said in a statement. People obtained the mother of two’s death certificate, which revealed the actress’s cause of death was acute chronic hypoxic respiratory failure. Hypoxic respiratory failure occurs when there is an insufficient amount of oxygen in the blood, often caused by a lung condition. The document confirmed that Ladd had been dealing with interstitial lung disease for years before her death. The report found that esophageal dysmotility was another contributing condition. The released certificate listed that Ladd was cremated on Nov. 10. “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created,” Dern said.
Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington have revealed their horror at having to kiss for a new movie, after playing siblings for eight seasons. Harington, 38, will play Jago and Turner Anna in The Dreadful, having previously played adopted brother and sister Jon Snow and Sansa Stark from 2011 to 2019. In the new work, however, their characters kiss on screen. Both have since spoken of their dismay. “She was [the] one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Harington told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together.” He added, “It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.” Turner, too, was distressed by the kiss, claiming it made them both dry heave. “Then we get on set, it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching,” Turner, 27, told Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst. Another really bad moment in my career.”
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are skipping interviews at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good. The movie is the second installment of Wicked, coming just one year after the franchise’s first movie was released. The first film was extremely successful, earning more than $746 million worldwide in ticket sales and 10 Oscar nominations. Just hours before the opening of the red carpet at Lincoln Center, Universal reps told the media that “Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.” The stars are still expected to pose on the red carpet. Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on Nov. 21. The Wicked stars have recently been in headlines; after Erivo, 38, protected Grande, 32, from a fan who leaped barricades and grabbed Grande at the movie’s Singapore premiere on Thursday. On Saturday, Erivo told Variety “We have come through some s---…even this last week, let’s be honest.”