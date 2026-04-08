Flight Forced to Turn Back as Cabin Door Blows Open After Takeoff

Tori Spelling is thanking her “guardian angels” after a terrifying car crash just outside Los Angeles left her and seven children hospitalized. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said the incident on April 2 had been “really overwhelming.” The actress had been driving four of her children and three of their friends in Temecula when the crash occurred. Spelling and the seven children were hospitalized and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions. “We’re okay,” she said in an emotional update. Spelling alleged the other driver was “speeding” and “went through a light,” describing a split-second decision she made to protect the children in the car. “I turned hard left as hard as I could as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out,” she claimed. Spelling said she is “so grateful and lucky because it could have been so much worse.” In her video caption, she thanked “all the first responders” and those who had reached out, adding: “Grateful… to our guardian angels.”
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- 1‘90210’ Star Breaks Silence After Car Crash Hospitalization‘GUARDIAN ANGELS’The actress gave an emotional update on Instagram.
- 2Flight Turns Back as Cabin Door Blows Open After TakeoffTHAT’S NOT NORMALA video showed the top portion of the door ajar midair.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 3Lawmakers Plot ‘Most Restrictive’ Social Media Ban in U.S. OFF LIMITSThe law also includes a ban on phone use in schools.
- 4NASA Drops Never-Before-Seen Pics From Historic Lunar FlybyONE BIGGER LEAPAstronauts left the historic return to the moon with a new record and photos to prove it.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 5MAGA Billionaire in $64B Bid for Label of Anti-Trump RapperNO BUENOOther stars on Universal’s roster include Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Billie Eilish.
- 6Grammy Winning Country Star Suffers Broken Neck in FallHORROR ACCIDENTThe Nashville icon had a very lucky escape.
- 7American Journalist Released After Kidnapping in IraqSAFE AND SOUNDThe militant group responsible for the act said “this initiative will not be repeated in the future.”
- 8Woman Found Alive After Four Days Lost in The ForestWILD TIMEShe said she found a strange beauty in her isolation.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 9Huge Fireball Rips Across Bridge Over Vital Shipping RouteDEADLY EXPLOSIONOne person has been killed and multiple injured.
- 10Rapper Arrested After Star Shot Outside CasinoCASINO CHAOSHis lawyer has hit back to deny suggestions that her client was involved in the shooting.
Flight Forced to Turn Back as Cabin Door Blows Open After Takeoff
A Cape Air flight was forced to return to Nantucket Memorial Airport after part of the cabin door came open shortly after takeoff. The airline said the upper section of the main cabin door opened in flight, prompting the crew to turn the aircraft around as a precaution. Cape Air said the plane remained stable and continued to operate normally before landing safely back on the island on Monday. No injuries were reported. A video shared on Instagram appeared to show the top portion of the door ajar midair, with the sky and ocean visible through the gap as passengers sat nearby inside the small plane. Cape Air said the aircraft has since been removed from service for inspection and evaluation. The airline added that it is following standard safety procedures and will take any further action deemed necessary after reviewing the incident. Vacation hot spot Nantucket, located about 30 miles off the Massachusetts coast, is primarily reached by air or ferry.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
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The Massachusetts House of Representatives is set to vote on April 8 on a bill dubbed the “most restrictive” social media ban in the country. If passed, starting October 1, anyone under 14 would be completely restricted from accessing social media, while 14- and 15-year-olds would require verifiable parental consent to do so. “The simple reality is that Massachusetts must do more to ensure that our laws keep pace with modern challenges,” House Speaker Ron Mariano and Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a joint statement. The onus would be on social media companies to implement age-verification technology. A similar law was passed in Florida in 2024, but has faced a series of legal challenges for alleged First Amendment violations—an issue the Massachusetts legislators are not too concerned about. “We know that there could be some potential legal challenges. We think it’s the right thing to do, we think we’re on solid ground,” Michlewitz said. The bill is likely to be signed into law if passed in the House, as Governor Maura Healey has previously spoken positively about mandatory age verification on social media platforms.
NASA’s Artemis II astronauts are heading back to Earth—with thousands of striking new images from a history-making trip around the moon. The crew aboard the Orion spacecraft came within roughly 4,067 miles of the lunar surface during a seven-hour flyby, capturing about 10,000 photos along the way, according to NASA. Working in shifts, the astronauts documented the “Earthset”—the inverse of a sunrise—while also witnessing a solar eclipse as the moon briefly blocked out the sun, leaving its outer atmosphere glowing. The team used the record-breaking pass to identify and name features across the moon’s cratered surface, part of a broader effort to map terrain ahead of future missions. Some of those names carried personal weight: one crater was named after the Orion spacecraft, while another honored Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman, who died in 2020 after battling cancer. The images are expected to help scientists deepen their understanding of the moon as NASA works toward its long-term goal of returning humans to its surface.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
One of Donald Trump’s billionaire backers just made an eye-watering bid to purchase the music label behind one of the president’s fiercest critics in the industry. Bill Ackman, an activist investor who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican-aligned PACs during the 2024 election cycle, is looking to purchase Universal Music Group to the cool tune of $64 billion. The label includes among its roster of artists Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper who has consistently sparred with Trump over his administration’s immigration crackdown, and whose appearance at this year’s Super Bowl sparked something of a meltdown among the MAGA base. Other artists signed to the label include known Trump critics like Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Coldplay, along with other iconic household names like The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Elton John. Universal has an established reputation as one of the “big three” labels, alongside Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, and boasts a more than 30 percent share of the global records business.
Ray Stevens, the acclaimed singer and comedian, was rushed to a hospital in Nashville after breaking his neck in a fall on Sunday. The 87-year-old is currently in recovery and will have to wear a neck brace for roughly a month. “Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery,” a press release said. Stevens, known for his hits “Ahab, the Arab” and “Gitarzan,” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019. His injury comes just days before the release of his latest album, Favorites Old & New. This is not Stevens’ first brush with health problems. Last summer, he underwent surgery after a heart attack. In January 2024, he told his fans he was “slowing down,” and that he would stop performing regularly at his Nashville studio, Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom. However, he still appeared at the showroom to promote his album, Say Whut? Stevens’ career has spanned eight decades. He signed with Capitol Records at the age of just 18 in 1957. He went on to collaborate with giants of the music industry, including Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley. He won his first Grammy in 1971. He would go on to win another Grammy and be nominated for twelve more.
American journalist Shelly Kittleson is free after being kidnapped from a street corner in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on March 31, according to the Associated Press. The Iranian-aligned militia Kataib Hezbollah was behind the abduction. Leaders of the group said their decision to release Kittleson was made “in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing prime minister” Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the leader of Iraq. “This initiative will not be repeated in the future,” the group said, adding that Kittleson must leave the country following her release. Kittleson had reported for many news outlets from Iraq and other parts of the Middle East, including in Syria. The U.S. State Department has not yet made a public statement regarding the release. The official who told the Associated Press about Kittleson’s release did not reveal her current location but confirmed that she had been held in Baghdad prior to her release. Video released of her capture shows two men walking across the street towards the journalist. Soon after they approached her, she was pushed into a silver sedan and driven off.
A hiker has been found alive after going missing in an Indian forest for four days. G.S. Sharanya, 36, got lost on a “trek from Kerala to Tadiandamol peak in Kodagu district” in India last week, according to Karnataka state Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre. “The young woman has been detected by a total of nine teams, including Forest Department, Police Department, Naxal Nigraha Force, which have conducted day and night search operations,” since Thursday, he said on Sunday. He added that she was in good health and that “arrangements have been made” to get her home. Speaking to The Times of India, she said she lost her group of 15 others during the descent and had only a small water bottle and no food. While she was missing, the IT professional, however, found peace in the forest. “As darkness fell, the forest slowly came alive, first with the sound of cicadas and then with fireflies,” she told the Times. “It seemed like a full moon and the night was bright to the point that one couldn’t sleep. It was the first time that I was seeing a night inside the forest, and it was beautiful.”
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
The Panama Canal has been rocked by a huge explosion, killing at least one person. A fuel tanker erupted into flames at around 4 p.m on Monday underneath a bridge, leaving multiple people injured and firefighters having to battle the blaze for three hours to extinguish it. The Bridge of the Americas spans the Panama Canal, the vital shipping lane that links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, on the Pacific side. Astonishing footage shows the huge inferno swamping the carriageway, having ripped upwards from the ground far below. A Panama Fire Brigade Service spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, a person has died, possibly a collaborator of the company, who was trapped at the time when the fire and subsequent explosion of tanker vehicles occurred.” They added that two firefighters and two civilians were injured in the blast, but all were now “out of danger.” The Maritime Executive reports that the road was closed as of Tuesday, but that the canal remained open. It comes as global shipping routes are already enduring a brutal spell, with the Strait of Hormuz closed by the war between the U.S. and Iran.
Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested following the shooting of fellow musician Offset. Kiari Kendrell Cephus, aka Offset, was left with “non-life-threatening injuries” after a shooter opened fire in a valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday evening. Lil Tjay, 24, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested later that night and booked at Broward County Jail on a disorderly conduct charge with a $500 bond. In a statement, the Seminole Police Department said he had been “charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock.” “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” representatives for the injured musician said. He shares three children with hip-hop megastar Cardi B. Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied her client was involved, according to NBC News. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”