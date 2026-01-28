Flight Turns Chaotic as Plane Loses Wheel Mid-Air

A plane bound for London faced a terrifying start when one of its wheels detached shortly after taking off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at around 9:05 pm local time on Monday night. The Airbus A350-1000, carrying passengers on a flight to Heathrow, sparked alarm as the right-hand main landing gear malfunctioned during liftoff. Video footage from Flightradar, a flight-tracking website, captured sparks flying from the gear before the wheel separated mid-air and fell to the ground. Despite the incident, British Airways Flight BA274 continued its more than nine-hour journey and touched down safely in London. The airline confirmed that no passengers or crew were injured, and there were no reported casualties on the ground in Las Vegas. The wheel loss adds to scrutiny of Airbus, which recently faced multiple technical issues, including a supplier quality problem affecting hundreds of aircraft panels and a global grounding of over 6,000 jets due to a flight-control software vulnerability.

Flightradar24