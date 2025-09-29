Flight Grounded After ‘Bird Strike’ During Takeoff

Cheat Sheet
1
NBC Brings Back Olympic Coverage Favorite for Milan 2026
Top Dog
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.29.25 12:03PM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: A'ja Wilson of Team USA and Snoop Dogg attend the game during the quarterfinal between USA and Brazil
Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportf/Marvin Ibo Guengoer / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg will return to NBC’s Olympic coverage team for the Milan-Cortina Games in February. The network announced Sunday that rapper will “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.” His return comes after he went viral for his entertaining commentary in the Paris 2024 Games. “He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics’s executive. Snoop has nearly 89 million Instagram followers and has captured the attention of Gen Z through his lively performances, while also being a figure of nostalgia for Gen X. The rapper also has a comprehensive sports background. He has been part of the Super Bowl halftime shows, a part-owner of the Welsh soccer club Swansea, and has hosted the NFL Honors show. “The D-O-double-G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families,” Snoop said to NBC. “I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

2
Wrongfully Arrested Dad Misses Birth of Baby Girl Over ‘Sloppy Investigation’
FACEPALM
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.29.25 10:53AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 10:51AM EDT 
Samuel Vasquez (right) was mistakenly identified as Samuel Vazquez (left), leading to his wrongful arrest.
Fox 35 Orlando/Youtube

A Florida man missed his daughter’s birth after police wrongfully arrested him in a case of mistaken identity. Samuel Vasquez, 29, was detained Sept. 12 in Duval County and faced charges including assault, burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft, and cruelty to animals, according to Fox 35 Orlando. Vasquez, who has no criminal history, spent two weeks in jail, causing him to miss the birth of his second daughter. The mistake was due to a one-letter difference with actual suspect Samuel Vazquez, 41, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her dog. The two bear no similarities in age, height, birthday, weight or appearance. Charges were only dropped after his attorneys were able to prove that deputies had arrested the wrong person. Attorney Rajan Joshi told Fox 35 that “in 25 years, I’ve never seen a more sloppy investigation than this – ever!” The attorneys contacted the suspect’s ex-girlfriend to show Vasquez’s mugshot. “I show her...the mugshot of my client – and she tells me, I’ve never seen that man before,” said attorney Jonathan Vega. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for comment.

SNUGGLE
3
Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro Reveal Secret Engagement
TYING THE KNOT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:42AM EDT 
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Actress Zoey Deutch is set to marry fellow actor Jimmy Tatro after revealing they had been secretly engaged for at least three months. The Set It Up star, 30, announced the news to her fans via a joint Instagram post on Saturday, September 28, featuring a carousel of images, including a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring and romantic Polaroid photos capturing the intimate proposal moment. The snapshots showed Tatro, 33, on one knee and the couple’s joyful celebration after she accepted. “Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote in the caption. The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from their famous friends and colleagues. Well-wishers included Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who commented, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” as well as Olivia Munn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Camila Mendes, and Vanessa Hudgens, among many others. Deutch and Tatro, who is best known for his role in American Vandal, went public with their relationship on Instagram in November 2021. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their life together, including photos from their travels around the world and a tropical vacation in which they were snapped kissing and swimming in the ocean together. Deutch is the daughter of Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch.

4
Federal Drug Prosecutions Plunge Under Trump Amid His Immigration Crackdown
NO TIME FOR THAT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:51AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he and Apple CEO Tim Cook (not pictured) present Apple's announcement of a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s administration has prosecuted the fewest drug offenders in decades, amid his crackdown on immigration. Insiders at the DOJ and law enforcement agencies have grumbled that investigations into criminal networks have stalled in lieu of sending agents on highly publicized deportation raids. There was a 10 percent drop in charges in the year-to-date in September, down by 1,200 cases, putting it at the lowest rate since the turn of the millennium. Meanwhile, there was a 24 percent drop in more serious drug-related prosecutions, such as money laundering and conspiracy. These types of charges are typically associated with dismantling large-scale criminal drug networks. Reuters analyzed 2 million federal court documents and spoke with 15 individuals, including both current and former law enforcement officers. One such anonymous Justice Department official said, “We’re seeing a reduced amount of time on long-term investigations so agents can go out in their raid gear and be seen supporting immigration raids.” A second former official, who oversaw part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s pivot to immigration enforcement, said, “You cannot conduct thorough, multi-agency drug investigations if you’re running around doing this other stuff.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

CHILL OUT
5
CBS Reporter Says ICE Pepper-Sprayed Her Inside Her Truck
FIRE AND ICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 6:58AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 6:07AM EDT 
CBS Chicago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn3C0g2RGhQ
CBS Chicago.

A CBS Chicago reporter has claimed that an ICE agent fired a pepper ball at her truck outside a detention facility, prompting a criminal investigation by local police. Asal Rezaei reported the incident in Broadview, Illinois, on Sunday morning, saying there were no protests and no crowd activity at the time. In a police report, she said she was driving toward the facility’s 25th Avenue entrance with her window down when a masked agent inside the fence shot a pepper ball that struck her driver’s side panel. The impact released chemical agents into her vehicle. Rezaei said the powder burned her face and caused her to vomit after she exited her truck. “At this moment it’s not really clear why that officer took a shot at me. My car has been here several times, although I did not identify myself verbally as a member of the press,” she said in her coverage of the incident. “There were no protests going on. There was actually nobody there except one other person that was a member of a fire department.” Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills confirmed the investigation, calling it “an allegedly unprovoked attack” and pledged to seek cooperation from the Department of Homeland Security. Rezaei declined medical attention. DHS has been contacted for a response.

6
Creator of AI ‘Actress’ Responds to Furious Backlash
CHARACTER ASSASSINATION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:54AM EDT 
AI Actresses Creator Defends Her After Furious Backlash
AI Actresses Creator Defends Her After Furious Backlash Xicoia

The creator of AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood has been forced to defend their creation after a furious online backlash. “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art,” actress and comedian Eline Van der Velden wrote after reports that talent agencies were looking to sign the character. “Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity,” said Van der Velden, the founder of AI talent studio Xicoia. She said AI was a new tool in the vein of animation, puppetry, or CGI, and was not intended to replace live acting. “I’m an actor myself, and nothing, certainly not an AI character, can take away the craft or joy of human performance,” she added. Van der Velden debuted the Norwood character earlier this year, prompting interest from talent scouts and fury from fellow actors, who refused to work with AI-generated ‘actors’ and proposed a boycott of studios looking to use them. “AI characters should be judged as part of their own genre, on their own merits,” wrote Van der Velden.

7

Flight Grounded After ‘Bird Strike’ During Takeoff

AVIAN ARTILLERY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 10:52AM EDT 
RHOOSE WALES - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of a Boeing B738 operated by TUI holidays flight departs Cardiff Wales Airport for Tenerife on November 15, 2022 in Rhoose, Wales. Cardiff Wales Airport has been under the ownership of the Welsh Government since March 2013, operating as a commercial business. Passenger numbers were 1.66 million in 2019 and were increasing year-on-year. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)
RHOOSE WALES - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of a Boeing B738 operated by TUI holidays flight departs Cardiff Wales Airport for Tenerife on November 15, 2022 in Rhoose, Wales. Cardiff Wales Airport has been under the ownership of the Welsh Government since March 2013, operating as a commercial business. Passenger numbers were 1.66 million in 2019 and were increasing year-on-year. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images) Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

A TUI flight from Wales to Cyprus was forced to make an emergency landing moments after takeoff when a bird flew into the aircraft. Passengers on board the flight from Cardiff Airport said they felt a vibration during takeoff, followed by a “burning smell,” which was initially thought to be engine failure. “There was a feeling something had gone wrong but no explanation given, so for a lot of people that was the most scary part,” passenger Dave Preece told the BBC. The pilot then informed fliers that the aircraft would need to make an emergency landing, and circled around to the nearby Birmingham Airport in the West Midlands, where four fire engines were waiting for the flight as it landed. Passengers were then safely disembarked and shuttled away from the plane. A TUI spokesperson said: “To confirm, there was no engine failure. There was a bird strike after take-off and the diversion that followed was a precautionary routine procedure.” An airport spokesman said “Birmingham Airport accepted an inbound TUI divert. “In line with normal procedures, the airport’s Fire Service met the aircraft on arrival. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the apron.” Nobody was harmed during the incident.

8
Climber Reveals How He Survived Being Hit by ‘Microwave-Sized’ Boulder in Horror Accident
ROCK SOLID
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 8:44AM EDT 
Climber Reveals How He Survived Being Hit by ‘Microwave-Sized’ Boulder in Horror Accident
Climber Reveals How He Survived Being Hit by ‘Microwave-Sized’ Boulder in Horror Accident KTVQ

A rock climber recovering in hospital after being struck on the head by a “microwave-sized” boulder has credited his helmet with saving his life. Cody Boehm fell more than 50ft while scaling a climbing rock at Confluence Crag near Montana when the huge boulder was accidentally knocked loose by a friend and barreled into him. Boehm plummeted to the ground, breaking his collarbone, collapsing his lung, and breaking seven ribs upon hitting the floor. The experienced climber was also left with a large laceration on his back where the rock had sliced him after hitting his head. “I definitely knew my right side was broke,” Boehm told local news. “I was feeling like I wasn’t going to make it. There was a point there where I was like, this is bad.” Boehm was kept conscious by his friends, who rushed him to the hospital. Medics told him his injuries could have been “life-threatening” had he not been wearing a helmet on the climb. “Your helmet will save your life no matter what,” Boehm told KTVQ whilst recovering in the hospital. “That’s what saved my life. It hit me in the head. If I didn’t have my helmet on, I wouldn’t be here.”

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

9
Walton Goggins Addresses Pete Davidson’s Prediction Fans Will ‘Turn’ Against Him
SHELF LIFE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 9:19AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 7:31AM EDT 
Walton Goggins and Pete Davidson
Reuters

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins has given a characteristically breezy response to claims by comedian Pete Davidson that fans will “turn” on him. Goggins said he wanted to squeeze as much joy out of his meteoric rise to fame as possible after Davidson, 31, claimed fans “build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn.” Goggins responded on Instagram to a Hollywood Reporter story covering Davidson’s words. “If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… f--- it. I’m going to enjoy the F--- OUT OF IT.” He said it was a “blessing” to be in the conversation at all, adding it is “Way more than a poor kid from GA. would ever have the audacity to imagine... So… If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged.” Davidson also looked at Goggins’ close friend, Pedro Pascal, whose dense work schedule has led to cries of oversaturation among some fans. “He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] f---ing blows up so f---ing hard,” Davidson said, “’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ”Go the f--- away, dude.”" Goggins had a typical response for that, too. “Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man,” he said. “A dear friend of mine. As a 53-year-old, I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.”

10
‘Succession’ Star Expecting Third Baby After Emmys Promise
TROPHY WIFE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 9:07AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 6:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton pose at the opening night of the new Jamie Lloyd production of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton pose at the opening night of the new Jamie Lloyd production of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Succession star Kieran Culkin revealed that his wife, Jazz Charton, is pregnant with their third child, fulfilling a promise she made to him after he scooped up an Emmy last year. Culkin, 42, asked his wife for a third child during his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony in January 2024, and later doubled down on the bit by clamoring for a fourth while accepting an Oscar for his role in A Real Pain in March this year. Culkin quipped at the podium, “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid.”He added, “Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you, I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?” Culkin appeared to quietly confirm the promise had been fulfilled while attending the theatre with his wife on Sunday, resting his hand on his Charton’s visible baby bulge as the pair posed for pictures on the red carpet.

