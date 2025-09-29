Flight Grounded After ‘Bird Strike’ During Takeoff

NBC Brings Back Olympic Coverage Favorite for Milan 2026
Top Dog
Snoop Dogg will return to NBC’s Olympic coverage team for the Milan-Cortina Games in February. The network announced Sunday that rapper will “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.” His return comes after he went viral for his entertaining commentary in the Paris 2024 Games. “He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics’s executive. Snoop has nearly 89 million Instagram followers and has captured the attention of Gen Z through his lively performances, while also being a figure of nostalgia for Gen X. The rapper also has a comprehensive sports background. He has been part of the Super Bowl halftime shows, a part-owner of the Welsh soccer club Swansea, and has hosted the NFL Honors show. “The D-O-double-G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families,” Snoop said to NBC. “I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”