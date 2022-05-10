CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Flight Out of Israel Aborted After Passengers Get Plane Crash Pics
TERRIFYING
Read it at BBC
An Istanbul-bound flight out of Israel was forced to abort after passengers with iPhones were bombarded with images of plane crashes just minutes before takeoff, Israeli authorities said Tuesday. The country’s aviation authority said the incident happened at Ben Gurion Airport. An AnadoluJet Boeing 737 with 160 passengers on board was heading towards take-off when passengers sounded the alarm over the images. Those with iPhones were reportedly AirDropped images of plane crashes from 2009 and 2013. Passengers and crew were immediately removed from the plane as luggage was reinspected, and the flight was ultimately delayed by five hours. Several suspects are reportedly being questioned in connection with the photos.