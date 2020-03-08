Flight Diverted Over ‘Unruly’ Passenger Paranoid About Coronavirus: Report

Read it at Twitter
A United Airlines flight was reportedly diverted from its route to Denver for an “emergency security risk,” after a disruptive passenger complained about people coughing and sneezing, and was later escorted out of the plane. The plane departed from Vail, Colorado to Newark, New Jersey on Sunday when a passenger reportedly threw a fit about sitting next to people who were showing symptoms of being sick, according to a passenger on the flight. “This speaks to the unintended consequences of heightened awareness and #coronavirus,” a fellow passenger, Jordan Safirstein, wrote on Twitter. He added that people on the flight began using sanitary wipes while the incident was taking place.