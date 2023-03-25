Former U.S. Official Died on Flight Due to ‘Missteps’
‘SYSTEM ISSUES’
The flight that killed a former White House official experienced a host of issues that caused the plane to lose control, painting the incident in a new light after federal officials initially pointed to turbulence as the cause of the tragedy. Dana Hyde—who worked under the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as on the 9/11 Commission—boarded the plane with her husband and one of her sons March 3. Not long after, the flight experienced a series of “multiple missteps, alerts and system issues,” The Washington Post reports. These include an initial aborted takeoff, a series of alerts both on the ground and in the air, and pilots’ decision to turn off a “key flight control system” just before the aircraft began to violently lurch, according to the Post.