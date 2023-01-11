Flights Grounded and Delayed Across U.S. After FAA System ‘Outage’

Air travel across the U.S. was plunged into chaos early Wednesday as a crucial FAA system failure left planes unable to take off, according to reports.

The NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which warns pilots about flight hazards in real time, “failed” on Wednesday with no immediate estimate given as to when it would be back online, the FAA said in an advisory notice.

It was the first time in history that NOTAM has gone down, Simple Flying reported.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System,” the FAA said in a statement. “We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Air passengers vented their frustration about the delays. “Anyone one else stranded?” DJ Patil, the former chief data scientist of the United States, tweeted early Wednesday, later adding that his flight was “officially canceled.”

“Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day,” another user wrote.

One person said their flight was “stuck” on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport for over an hour. “Pilot says in 29 years he’s never heard of this,” they added.