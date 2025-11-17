Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Flights Grounded as Huge Volcano Eruption Spews Ash Miles Into the Sky

BLOWN IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:54AM EST 
Volcanic eruption in Japan.
NBC News

More than 30 flights have been cancelled after a trio of volcanic eruptions spewed ash 2.73 miles into the air. Sakurajima, located on the western Japanese island of Kyushu, first vented on Sunday, November 16, at around 1 a.m., according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. It was its largest in 13 months. Two further eruptions followed, one at 2.30 a.m and another around 7.5 hours later. There have been no reports of damage to buildings or loss of life, and no pyroclastic flow has been observed. Ash from the eruption travelled north east from the volcano, which once formed its own island but is now a peninsula on the southern end of the Japanese archipelago. The volcano is situated to the east of the city of Kagoshima and is one of the most active in the country. Kagoshima Airport, situated to the north of the volcano, has had 30 flights canceled due to ashfall and issues related to the eruption, Reuters reports.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
MTV Legend Weds Third Wife in Secret Ceremony Officiated by John Waters
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:05AM EST 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has married for the third time, taking to social media to call himself “the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe” after tying the knot with longtime partner Emily Ting. “It seems I have had a lot of news lately, but there is no news bigger than this... Today Emily and I got married,” Knoxville, 54, whose original name is Philip John Clapp announced on Instagram on Sunday. Posting a picture of himself wearing a velvet-blue denim tuxedo while wife Ting, 45, wore a matching blue dress. “It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!” Knoxville previously wed first wife Melanie Cates in 1995, before separating 11 years later and one child, a daughter Madison, in 2006 . The MTV star later married Naomi Nelson in 2010 and had two children together, a son Rocko and a daughter Arlo, before divorcing in 2022. Ting, an LA-based costume designer, started dating Knoxville shortly after working on his 2022 film, Jackass Forever.

Read it at NY Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
New International Student Enrollment Tanks Under Trump
SCHOOL’S OUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:16AM EST 
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The number of international students enrolling at American universities has fallen off a cliff amid President Donald Trump’s sprawling immigration crackdown. Nationwide, there were 17 percent fewer new international students matriculating. It comes against a backdrop of mass visa revocations, with the Trump administration rescinding some 8,000 since January 20, The Pie reports. The new data comes from the Institute of International Education, which surveyed 825 colleges nationwide. Overall international enrollment remained steady with a 1 percent drop, but the plummet in new arrivals suggests trouble is on the horizon. The downturn in students arriving in the U.S. for the first time is the biggest seen since COVID, ABC News reports. “Approximately 29 percent of institutions report an increase in new international enrollment, 14 percent indicate stable numbers, and 57 percent note a decrease,” the report said. Despite the worrying outlook and government rhetoric, the report added, “84 percent of U.S. colleges and universities consider international student recruitment a priority.”

Read it at Institute of International Education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Tourist Burns Down Chinese Temple After Candle Mishap
AWKWARD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:08AM EST 
Chinese temple burning
X

A massive fire at a sacred temple in China is being blamed on a tourist’s improper use of candles and incense. A fire broke out at the Wenchang Pavilion in the Fenghuang township in the eastern Jiangsu Province, with dramatic footage from the scene showing the three-story wooden structure engulfed in flames, as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky and large sections of the roof collapsed. Local officials confirmed there had been no casualties in the blaze and reported that the fire was successfully contained, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding areas. A subsequent investigation found that a tourist’s clumsy use of candles and incense had been the reason behind the blaze. While the pavilion was a culturally significant site, officials assured the public that the building, which was completed in 2009, contained no cultural relics and that all structures within the complex were modern reconstructions. The original Yongqing Temple, which managed the pavilion, dates back centuries, but its current buildings were also rebuilt in the 1990s.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Kick Off Black Friday Early With Up to $500 Off Hairmax’s Clinically Proven Laser Hair Growth Devices
RED HOT DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 11.13.25 4:48PM EST 
Hairmax LaserBand worn by man
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether caused by stress, alopecia, or genetics, hair thinning is a common issue affecting both men and women. While there are numerous treatments to help hair grow and prevent loss, red light therapy and laser treatments are a great, doctor-recommended solution that most people can safely use at home. Hairmax is the leading pioneer of at-home laser hair regrowth technology. The brand’s innovative devices stimulate growth by increasing oxygen delivery to your hair and energizing weakened or dormant follicles. Unfortunately, they’re an investment, but right now you can save up to $500 on select items and check out even more deals across the site during its early Black Friday sale.

Hairmax LaserBand
Up to 20% oFF
Shop At Hairmax$850

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Hairmax LaserBand is currently 20 percent off. It has soft-touch hair-parting teeth and 82 medical-grade lasers (equivalent to 246 total lasers).

PowerFlex Laser Cap 272
$500 off
Shop At Hairmax$1700

Free Returns | Free Shipping

You can also get $500 off the PowerFlex Laser Cap 272. It’s designed with 272 medical-grade lasers and offers optimum focused laser delivery and full scalp coverage.

Hairmax LaserComb
Up to 20% off
Shop At Hairmax$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Score 20 percent off the Hairmax LaserComb. It’s engineered with 12 medical-grade lasers that deliver therapeutic laser light directly to your hair follicles.

Enjoy Black Friday early this year and start your hair regrowth journey with Hairmax. You’ll be seeing results before ringing in the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Breakdown Before Flunking Law Exam
WHEN THE BAR TOLLS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.17.25 6:32AM EST 
Published 11.17.25 5:57AM EST 
Kim Kardashian seen in Midtown on October 27, 2025
Aeon/GC Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed the emotional toll her doomed attempt to pass the California bar exam took. The mom of four shared an emotional clip on Instagram Sunday showing her studying in the weeks before the exam, which she has previously revealed she ultimately didn’t pass. The new post shows the stresses and pressures of studying. “I’m just so tired, and it’s like every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kardashian said through red eyes and floods of tears. “A part of me wants to stop. I just feel [like] my brain’s gonna explode.” Sleeves over her hands, she wipes her eyes. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end,” she wrote in the caption, vowing to come back for another attempt at the notoriously hard legal exam. Her sister and fellow internet personality Khloe Kardashian was quick to support her in the comments. “I am so so so proud of you!!!” she said. “I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby!”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Disturbing Comment
GROUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.17.25 7:00AM EST 
Published 11.17.25 5:02AM EST 
Boeing 737.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger said his wife was carrying a bomb, according to news reports. A male passenger onboard United flight 380 was arrested after saying the device was inside his wife’s luggage, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, citing a source. The Boeing 737-700, carrying 119 passengers and five crew members, was forced to land in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday. Sniffer dogs were deployed as part of the team that searched the plane, which had taken off from Dallas, Texas. All passengers were made to disembark as authorities pored over it. The 26-year-old plane later landed safely at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United said in a statement, “United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern. Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.” The FBI was called in to aid in the investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to People. According to FlightAware, the journey was delayed by around five and a half hours. The Daily Beast has contacted United for more information.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
NFL Player Critically Wounded in Shooting
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 2:51PM EST 
FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: Kris Boyd #17 of the New York Jets talks to media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Ishika Samant/Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically shot early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan, police said. The 29-year-old was shot outside Sei Less restaurant around 2 a.m., with two shots fired before the gunmen fled the scene, the New York Post reports. Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable but critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time, the NYPD confirmed. “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. Boyd joined the Jets in March on a one-year $1.6 million contract, but has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. Before joining the Jets, Boyd was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and later played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. Some tragic off-field incidents have marred the current NFL season. In October, an iconic former player for the Jets, Nick Mangold, died at the age of 41 after a battle with chronic kidney disease, shortly after announcing that he needed a kidney transplant. Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Emmy-Winning ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Dies at 61
LAST LAUGH
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 11.16.25 1:03AM EST 
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia".
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia". The Simpsons/20th Century Fox/Disney

Television writer Dan McGrath has passed away at the age of 61. His sister, Gail Garabadian, confirmed that he died in NYU Langone Hospital on Friday after suffering a stroke. The Emmy-winning writer leaves behind a stellar comedic legacy with writing and producing credits on The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, Gravity Falls and Mission Hill. McGrath was a key contributor to The Simpsons so-called “Golden Era,” contributing to 50 episodes of the show between 1992 and 1994, including “Mr. Plow,” “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Deep Space Homer.” His writing on “Homer’s Phobia,” the progressive episode exploring intolerance, won him an Emmy. He also wrote 24 sketches for Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s for stars including Macaulay Culkin, Steve Martin, and Sharon Stone. McGrath was born in Brooklyn in 1964 and taught “comedy and cultural theory” classes at The Center for Fiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale
CYBER MONTH 2025
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Published 11.13.25 11:56PM EST 
Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year. In addition to sitewide savings, Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours. Plus, Wayfair members get access to exclusive savings (just $29 a year for a limited time).

Wayfair Black Friday Sale
Shop At Wayfair

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
MEDICAL DRAMA
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.15.25 8:24PM EST 
Grey's Anatomy
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Don't You (Forget About Me)"" - Amelia and Simone attempt to perform a high-stakes and groundbreaking brain surgery. Teddy and Bailey attend a medical conference and run into Dr. Cass Beckman. Meanwhile, Jo struggles with her irritation toward a younger OB-GYN. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) SCOTT SPEEDMAN, JAMES PICKENS JR., JASON GEORGE, NIKO TERHO (Photo by Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images) Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr., who has played Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama for its entire 20-year run, recently revealed that he is dealing with his own medical crisis. In an interview with Black Health Matters, Pickens, 71, shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. “It’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family,” Pickens said. “My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it.” Pickens also shared that his doctors told him they had been “able to catch it so early because you were being tested,” after he had been referred to a urologist after a routine physical. He then opted to undergo a radical prostatectomy, in which the prostate is removed, and is sharing his story in order to challenge the stigma some men feel around discussing their health. His experience mirrors that of his onscreen counterpart, with Dr. Webber revealing in Thursday’s fall finale that he, too, had received a cancer diagnosis.

Read it at Black Health Matters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bravo Drops First Trailer for New ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
EXPANDED UNIVERSE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 4:12PM EST 

The cast of Bravo’s newest addition to its iconic franchise, The Real Housewives, has been announced. The trailer for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was shown on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the BravoCon in Las Vegas by Andy Cohen. The new series will follow seven women— Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi—as they navigate their affluent lifestyles in the smallest U.S. state. “It kind of feels like this insular community where everybody knows each other [and] you can’t get away with anything,” Cohen told Deadline about the 11th addition to the franchise he executive produces. A familiar face, Dolores Catania—who also appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and won the third season of The Traitors—will be joining the cast as a friend. “It’s a blip,” one of the housewives says in the trailer about Rhode Island’s size on the map, adding, “but to us it’s the whole universe.” Season one of the show is set to premiere on Bravo in 2026.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now