Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The first time I tried on the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket, I knew it’d be a long time before it left my spring (and fall, and winter) outerwear rotation. Plenty of other happy Huckberry customers felt the same way, so much so that the waxed trucker jacket is the company’s bestselling product of all time. And when an utterly classic style like the road-ready Waxed Trucker Jacket strikes such a chord with a populace hungry for rugged good looks, why not double down?

It’s a near-genius move from the adventure gear retailers at Huckberry ( the creative minds behind Flint and Tinder’s Americana menswear). The newly-launched Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket is the perfect spring version of the O.G.

It may already be spring sneak up on you, but we all know this season is notorious for unpredictable weather, with its surprisingly brisk days and fierce winds. This handsome new denim trucker jacket is ready for any temperamental weather spring will throw our way. The denim jacket swerves from the waxed exterior of the original Huckberry classic, but not too far from the path of functional performance and dependable good looks.

Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket Down From $288 The jacket is designed with a Japanese blanket-stripe lining that provides warmth even when styled casually over a cotton T-shirt. It also features a corduroy contrast collar that takes its cues from classic workwear style. Consider it a compliment of the highest order to say this is a jacket your father or grandfather might have treasured. See At Huckberry $ 230 Free Shipping

The jacket has a dark medium wash from Cone Mills denim, a rare (and near-extinct) breed of cotton denim sourced right here in the U.S. The medium wash pairs reliably with grey or black denim, not to mention dusty shades of tobacco, tan, or rust on your bottom (or top) half. Your favorite pair of leather boots also makes a fine companion to this effortlessly cool Huckberry denim jacket.

While it’s plenty comfortable, with no break-in time needed, I’ve already grown fond of the wear pattern on the jacket as I’ve trotted far and wide this season—they don’t make ‘em like they used to, except when it comes to this USA-crafted trucker jacket. This jacket will develop its own patina over time, which I love. Like a fine wine, it gets better with age.

Consider this denim trucker a retooled take on a fan favorite, built with an eye toward the past and an appreciation for style in the present day. Start crossing days off your calendar: This Flint and Tinder denim jacket will be around for plenty of adventures.

