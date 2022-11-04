State Cops Called in After White Firefighters Leave Black Boys Behind

Genesee County Prosecutor David S. Leyton has requested that Michigan State Police launch a new probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two Black boys in a house fire in Flint, spokesperson John Potbury confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Twelve-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and nine-year-old Lamar Mitchell died in May after an incident the local fire department chief said involved two white firefighters missing the boys—and then later lying about it on reports.

“Because it was a City of Flint Fire Department matter, we felt it appropriate that the state police investigate,” Potbury told The Daily Beast on Friday. A spokesperson for Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the investigation.

Firefighters Sergeant Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were tasked with searching the room the boys had been sleeping in on the second floor of a home on Pulaski street. The two firefighters called an all-clear for the rooms in which the boys still lay.

It wasn’t until six minutes later that another team of firefighters looking to vent the room found the boys and rushed them to safety—only for them to perish days later.

Sniegocki and Zlotek would later report to the chief that they had properly canvassed the room, but an investigation by Barton concluded that their statement was a lie, as The Daily Beast previously reported.

Neither man was fired or criminally charged—though Sniegocki resigned—sparking outrage in the community, and allegations of a cover-up by the administration of Mayor Sheldon Neeley, a Democrat up for re-election next week.

A spokesperson for the union representing the firefighters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.