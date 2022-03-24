School Board President Axed After Bloody Alleged Assault During Meeting
BRUTAL
Flint, Michigan, school board member Danielle Green is no longer president after she allegedly launched a bloody assault on a fellow member during a finance meeting Wednesday afternoon. The board voted to remove Green from her leadership position during an emergency meeting later, though she was not axed from the school board altogether, as she was elected by Flint voters. Board member Laura MacIntyre told the Detroit Free Press that she sustained a concussion in the alleged assault. Earlier she told The Flint Journal that Green had seized her by the hair and propelled her head into a table. MacIntyre said she’d been punched in the head and “brutally attacked.” “I’m just sad to say that it’s come to this,” MacIntyre told the Free Press on Wednesday night. “I am a very secure person but I do not feel safe.” Green was not arrested by officers responding to the incident, one of many altercations that have roiled school boards over the last few years over issues including face masks and racial justice.