Flood of Dems Set to Call for Biden to Stand Down After ‘Big Boy’ Presser: Report
CRITICAL MASS
The trickle of Democratic lawmakers who have publicly called for President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election bid is expected to grow into a torrent over the next two days, four Democratic sources with knowledge of the situation told CBS News on Thursday night. No exact number was immediately confirmed, but the network reported that “dozens” of legislators are expected to come out against the president. Two sources told CBS that the planning is coordinated, with some of the statements pre-written. One insider added that the weekend could be “brutal” for Biden, and that it could be impossible for him to continue as the party’s presumptive nominee as early as next week. It remains unclear, as Biden hosted a bumpy “big boy press conference” with reporters, how many Democratic lawmakers it would take to get him to drop out—if any such number exists. As of Thursday evening, more than a dozen House Democrats and one senator had called for Biden to stand aside.