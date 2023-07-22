Two Kids Among Four People Missing After ‘Unimaginable’ Floods in Nova Scotia
UNDERWATER
A series of devastating floods in Nova Scotia has destroyed infrastructure, inundated buildings, and left at least four people missing in the Canadian province. The flooding came after storms beginning on Friday dumped three months’ worth of rain on parts of the region in a single day, Reuters reported. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the damage to homes and infrastructure in the area “pretty unimaginable,” and has asked the national government for assistance. The four people missing in the flood waters include two children who Houston said disappeared when the car they were riding in went underwater. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged support to Nova Scotia as authorities warn the rain is expected to continue into Sunday.