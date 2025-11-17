Florence Makes Huge Change to Outdoor Dining
RENONSENSE
Florence will ban outdoor dining in parts of its UNESCO World Heritage downtown following complaints from residents. Some 50 streets will see the ban introduced, as locals claim it is making parts of the city center unusable. Among those places affected are Ponte Vecchio and the Piazzale degli Uffizi. Another 73 locations will also have restrictions placed upon them. It will mean many of the city’s most arresting vistas will no longer be gazed upon from the comfort of an alfresco table. Locals said that the congestion had reached a critical point and feared that visual clutter was creeping into its stunning alleys, detracting from its Renaissance aesthetic. The Italian government tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, which took the hospitality industry in much of Europe to the brink, by relaxing laws around outdoor seating. Now some say that’s gone too far. Restaurant operators say the move will put extra strain on already struggling businesses, buckling under the weight of ever-creeping costs, The Daily Mail reports. All weather coverings are also expected to be phased out. Speaking to The Times, Ristorante Pizzeria Il David owner Daniela said, “Our outdoor seating is fundamental.” Local groups say the measure doesn’t go far enough.