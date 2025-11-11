Cheat Sheet
Brand New Bridge in China Collapses Months After Opening
BRAND NEW FAILURE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 1:04PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 1:01PM EST 
The 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge, part of a national highway linking China's interior to Tibet, was closed to traffic on Monday after police in the city of Maerkang noticed cracks forming on slopes and roads near the site.
Defence Index/X

A newly built bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province collapsed just months after opening following a series of warnings about cracks and shifting ground nearby. The 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge, part of a national highway linking China’s interior to Tibet, was closed to traffic on Monday after police in the city of Maerkang noticed cracks forming on slopes and roads near the site. Authorities said terrain on a nearby mountain had begun to shift, prompting the closure. By Tuesday, the situation had deteriorated. Landslides tore through the area, triggering the collapse of the bridge’s approach and roadbed, according to a statement from the local government. No injuries or deaths were reported, though the collapse is a major embarrassment for Sichuan Road & Bridge Group, the state-backed contractor that celebrated the project’s completion in a promotional video earlier this year. The Hongqi Bridge was part of Beijing’s ongoing push to expand infrastructure into China’s mountainous western regions, a program that has long raised safety concerns due to unstable terrain and rushed construction timelines. Authorities are investigating the collapse.

Read it at China Daily

2

Florence Pugh Says She Felt ‘Hurt’ by Age-Gap Relationship Hate

STANDING UP
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.25 12:46PM EST 
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person"
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Florence Pugh revealed she was “hurt” by the criticism she faced over her age-gap relationship with Zach Braff. Pugh, 29, who dated the 50-year-old actor for three years before their 2022 split, opened up Tuesday about how she felt compelled to publicly defend the relationship. “I stood up for it and I stood up for him,” the actress said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. In 2020, while still dating Braff, she addressed the backlash on Instagram, calling the negative comments about her relationship “horrid” and “hateful.” She defended their difference in age: “I have been working since I was 17 years old,” adding, “I became an adult when I was 18 years old.” Ariana Grande cheered her on in the comments, “Oh I love and appreciate [you] so much,” she said. Joey King also chimed in, “You are simply the coolest.” When Pugh was asked if she will share her future relationships, she said, “Not anymore.”

Read it at E News

Womanizer's New Dual Stimulator Promises Next-Level Blended Orgasms
DOUBLE THE PLEASURE
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 4:04PM EDT 
Womanizer Next Duo
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you're looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer's new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you're flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.

The dual stimulator features the brand's next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that's clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). "Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously," explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. "The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation."

Womanizer Next Duo Dual Stimulator
See At Womanizer

Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.

Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.

3
Jeff Goldblum, 73, Reveals He Made a Major Lifestyle Change Because of ‘Wicked’
SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITHIN HIM
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.11.25 11:29AM EST 
Jeff Goldblum attends the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jeff Goldblum has become a vegetarian at the age of 73 after being affected during his time working on Wicked: For Good. The Jurassic Park icon said his time playing the Wizard in the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked had “changed” him. Goldblum made the comments during an appearance on This Morning, on U.K. network ITV. He said the film’s themes had inspired him to live his life differently. “It’s changed me,” he said, looking comfortable on the studio couch. “You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else. I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature, too.” Elsewhere in the interview, he gushed about how happy he was to have such a “juicy” role in the movie, which is due for release on November 21. “It’s uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile and juicy and interesting and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time,” he said.

Read it at Variety

4
Trump, 79, Claims Nobody Knows What a Magnet Is
ATTRACTION FAIL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 12:03PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 5:15AM EST 
Donald Trump
Fox News

President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “Nobody knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

Victoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Line-Smoothing Peptide Serum
BOTOX IN A BOTTLE?
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.22.25 1:33PM EDT 
Medik8 Liquid Peptide Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Medik8.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.

The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that's not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.

Medik8 Multi-Peptide Age Defying Serum With Copper Peptides
See At LookFantastic

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).

It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn't appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.

5
Paris Jackson Reveals That Drugs Burned a Hole in Her Nose
SOBER NOW
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 7:20AM EST 
Published 11.11.25 7:19AM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Paris Jackson revealed that years of drug abuse have left her with a small hole in her nose, which she said was “exactly what you think it’s from.” Talking candidly about the experience on TikTok, the 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson spoke about how drug addiction “ruined her life” as she celebrated five years sober. “I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said, shining a light on her nose. “I have a really loud whistle, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.” Jackson said the hole is big enough to “stick a spaghetti noodle through,” and that it can be fixed with plastic surgery. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that.” She warned, “Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Read it at TMZ

6
The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human Artist
FAKE COWBOYS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.11.25 10:38AM EST 
AI-Generated Country Song Tops Charts
Instagram/breakingrust

An AI-generated song has reached No.1 on the Billboard charts in a first for the music industry. The top-selling song this week on Billboard’s “Country Digital Sales” chart is “Walk My Walk,” an artificially-generated country track by an “artist” named Breaking Rust. First surfacing on Instagram in mid-October, Breaking Rust’s music featured AI-generated clips of lonesome cowboys on the dusty road, and quickly accrued millions of streams on Spotify. The composer of the track is credited only as Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor, who also runs a separate AI music project called “Defbeastai,” which produces raunchy country music. Clips of the song posted to the artist’s Instagram are often labelled “Asking AI to make a hit country song.” The phenomenon comes months after an AI-generated rock band called “The Velvet Sundown” made headlines after one of their songs racked up millions of plays on streaming platforms.

Read it at SF Chronicle

7
18 People Rushed to Hospital After Airport Mobile Lounge Crash
TRAVEL CHAOS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 8:18AM EST 
Published 11.11.25 8:12AM EST 
People mover crash
WUSA9

A mobile airport lounge has crashed in Washington, D.C., injuring more than a dozen passengers. One of Washington Dulles International Airport’s 19 people movers collided with the dock at Concourse D at an angle on Monday afternoon, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson told the Daily Beast. Passengers were able to exit via the vehicle’s stairs, and 18 people with injuries were transported to the hospital. None of the injuries sustained are life-threatening, the spokesperson said. The devices were introduced in 1959 and can carry 102 people at a time. During a Senate confirmation hearing to be a board member of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority last week, Trent Morse said the movers were a “relic.” He added, “It’s an embarrassment that international travelers when visiting the capital of the most powerful nation in the world are transported back to the ’60s.” The incident comes amid a turbulent time for air travel nationwide. The government shutdown has wreaked havoc on air traffic controllers, with thousands of flights canceled to ensure safety.

Read it at The New York Times

8
Families Sue Camp Mystic Over Deadly Texas Floods
KILLER WATERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.11.25 8:03AM EST 
Camp Mystic
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The operators of Camp Mystic are facing three lawsuits from families of some of the 27 people who died during July’s catastrophic floods. The disaster killed more than 130 people across the region, including 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, a private, Christian girls’ camp in central Texas. The suits, filed in Austin, accuse the camp of negligence and wrongful death, alleging that the operators ignored state safety rules and known flood risks along the Guadalupe River, a stretch often called “Flash Flood Alley.” “These young girls died because a for-profit camp put profit over safety,” one filing claims. The suits accuse the camp of failing to plan for evacuation, ordering campers to stay in floodplain cabins, and prioritizing equipment over children as water levels rose. One lawsuit said the camp had known about the danger since 1932, alleging it had “continued to play Russian Roulette with the lives of little girls.” The camp, owned by the Eastland family, said in a statement that it “continues to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.” Owner Richard Eastland, 74, died while trying to save campers.

Read it at Axios

Why More Men Are Turning to Keeps for Personalized Hair Loss Treatment
HAIR-RAISING
Scouted Staff
Published 11.06.25 3:56PM EST 
Young man with nice haircut.
Drew Hays / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hair Loss is natural—in fact, male pattern baldness is a common condition. According to Keeps, it affects two out of every three men by age 35. Despite that prevalence, finding a treatment to address hair thinning isn't one-size-fits-all. That's what sets Keeps apart. Keeps is a 100 percent online subscription service that offers personalized and clinically proven hair thinning treatments, formulated to help you reclaim control of your hair journey. Whether you want to rock hair or no hair, Keeps believes you should be the one to decide.

Keeps recommends three popular plans for treating specific types of hair loss: a topical treatment for thinning at the crown, an oral treatment for a receding hairline, and a combination of topical and oral treatments for overall thinning.

Keeps Hair Thinning Subscription Service
Subscribe At Keeps

If you aren't sure what plan to choose, Keeps also has a quiz to help you identify the best program for you. Keeps offers professional care for hair loss from the comfort of your home, without ever visiting a doctor's office or pharmacy. Treatments arrive in discreet packaging right at your door, making it convenient and simple.

Plus, Keep's onboarding process is streamlined and quick—forget having to wait months to see an expert in person. To get started, complete an online consultation, and a licensed clinician will match you with a treatment plan tailored to address your hair loss concerns. Right now, Keeps is offering discounts on plans here.

9
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Manager Told Her to Get a Boob Job
DARK SIDE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 4:23AM EST 
Published 11.11.25 4:19AM EST 
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5040
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty

Talk show host and original American Idol Kelly Clarkson has revealed that a former manager once suggested she get a breast enhancement. Clarkson, 43, won the TV talent show in 2002 and has scored hits with “Since U Been Gone,” “Breakaway,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and “Stronger.” Clarkson made the revelation during her Las Vegas residency. “I had some d--k manager one time tell me to get a boob job,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d--k job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty t--ies! Get out of here.” Clarkson, who had postponed the residency after the shock death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August, shared her thoughts with the audience without naming the ex-manager. “Who says that s--t? People say that s--t. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s--t. I’m like, This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy.” The singer continued, telling people to do what pleases themselves, not others. “Do you. Don’t make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t---ies. They’ve served me well.” Blackstock died aged just 48, after a battle with cancer. He is the father of her two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, aged 9. The pair divorced in 2020.

Read it at E! News

10
MTG Bites Back at Donald Trump Diss That ‘She’s Lost Her Way’
LOST AND FOUND
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.11.25 12:51AM EST 
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a hearing on trans people in women's sports on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2025.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has clapped back at President Trump’s claim that she had “lost her way” from the Republican Party. The rogue Georgia Congresswoman has broken ranks several times this year, including supporting the release of the Epstein files and wanting the president to focus on America-first policies over international concerns. She has also contradicted Trump’s claim that his government is bringing down the cost of living. Greene told CNN last week, “I go to the grocery store by myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high.” She also stated her bills were more expensive than last year, under President Biden. When asked about her quotes, Trump said on Monday, “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” he said. While Greene has yet to address Trump’s comments publicly, her team released a statement to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday that read, “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only!” She did not react to Trump’s other comments that included, “I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

