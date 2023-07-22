Florida College Suspends Football After Music Video Filmed in Locker Room
PROBLEMS OFF THE FIELD
A college football coach at a Florida university has put an indefinite hold on all football-related activities after an unauthorized music video filmed in the team’s locker room came to light. The music video—titled “Send a Blitz,” by Tallahassee-based rap artist Real Boston Richey—was recorded in the Florida A&M University football locker room and featured several athletes in the background. In response, the team’s coach, Willie Simmons, on Friday announced that he’s suspending all football-related activities until further notice. “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs,” Simmons wrote. “It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us.”