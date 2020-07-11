CHEAT SHEET
    Florida Adds Another 10,360 New Coronavirus Cases in One Day, Tops 250,000 in State

    HOTSPOT

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Octavio Jones/Getty

    Florida endured another brutal spike in daily new coronavirus cases Saturday, adding 10,360 to its number of infected for a total of more than 254,511. The jump was slightly down from the state’s record, set July 4, of 11,458 new cases, and less than the Friday total of 11,433. There are now 4,197 total deaths in the state, as Governor Ron DeSantis barrels ahead with plans to reopen for business as usual. At a Friday press conference, he attributed recent increases to a “flatter curve” that saw cases decline across the state before rising. 

