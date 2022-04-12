Florida Babysitter Put 4-Year-Old in Dryer, Spun Him Around: Cops
‘ROUND AND ROUND’
A Florida woman has been arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge after she allegedly placed a young boy under her care in a dryer and turned it on, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Amber Chapman, 35, was arrested after the 4-year-old was taken to a Leesburg emergency room on Feb. 1 with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, shoulder, and lower back, authorities said. At the hospital, the boy reportedly told medical workers that “Miss Amber” had put him in the dryer with towels and spun him “round and round.” She then opened the door, closed it, and started the machine again, the boy explained. A Child Protection Team was unable to conclusively establish if the boy’s injuries had come from the dryer, but their nature was “consistent” with his story, according to a medical report obtained by WFTV. This was not the first time the boy had been left in Chapman’s care, a Lake County affidavit said. Chapman was released on a $15,000 bond on Saturday.