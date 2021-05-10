Florida Bank Robbery Suspect Used Taxicab as Getaway Car
CRIMINAL MASTERMIND
A Florida man called a taxi to take him to a bank, had the driver wait outside while he allegedly robbed the place, then took the cab home from the scene of the crime, according to WKRG. Elijah Daniel Spells Shelton, 24, ordered the ride last week from Johnny on the Spot Taxi service, which picked him up at his Niceville, Florida, residence, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told the local CBS affiliate. Once Sheton arrived at a nearby Synovus Bank branch, he demanded money—and got it, to the tune of $8,300. He then walked back outside to the waiting taxi, which ferried him back to his house. “Needless to say we apprehended him pretty quickly,” Johnson told WKRG. “We haven’t recovered the money but we definitely recovered him so that’s all that matters.” Shelton was booked into jail on May 8 and is being held on $260,000 bond and faces charges of robbery, grand theft, and drug possession, according to booking information posted by the Okaloosa Department of Corrections.