Florida Bar’s Probe Into Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Tweet to Michael Cohen Ramps Up

The Florida Bar reportedly determined that Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s veiled threat to Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen before his congressional testimony should be reviewed by its grievance committee. The Florida lawmaker’s February tweet accusing Cohen of infidelity is “now being investigated by a grievance committee,” a bar spokesperson told Politico. The committee will reportedly assign an investigator to look into the case to determine if the tweet should lead to formal charges from the Florida Supreme Court. Before Cohen’s testimony, Gaetz asked Trump’s former fixer if his “wife & father-in-law know about [his] girlfriends.” “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat,” Gaetz wrote. “I wonder if she’ll remain faithful to you in prison. She’s about to learn a lot.” After the tweet received severe backlash, Gaetz deleted it and apologized.