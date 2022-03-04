Florida Becomes Latest State to Restrict Abortions, Even for Rape Victims
YOUR BODY, THEIR CHOICE
Florida’s legislature passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill late Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks—with no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exceptions will be made for woman at serious risk of medical complications, and for fatal fetal abnormalities, according to CNN. The bill, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, makes Florida the latest red state to restrict abortions as the Supreme Court weighs the future of the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The bill received swift pushback from Democrats including President Joe Biden, who called it part of “the continued erosion of women’s constitutional rights.” Separately, the Florida legislature is also expected to pass another controversial bill preventing teachers from speaking to students about matters involving sexuality and gender. It has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.