Florida Border Patrol Officer Killed His Wife, Two Sons, and Himself: Cops

Read it at WFTV
A Customs and Border Protection officer allegedly shot and killed his wife and two sons in Florida on Thursday, before killing himself. The officer hasn’t been identified, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office did confirm he worked for CBP at Orlando International Airport. Police visited his home Thursday afternoon after the CBP informed them that he hadn’t been seen or heard from since last week. Deputies entered the home and found four bodies inside with gunshot wounds, WFTV reports. One son was middle-school age and the other was in high school. The man’s wife is reported to have been in her thirties. The sheriff’s office said there were no records to suggest that authorities had previously been called to the home. The man’s identify will be released later Friday.