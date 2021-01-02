New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Florida-Bound Boat With 20 Aboard Vanishes in Bermuda Triangle

    SEARCH SUSPENDED

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    After combing an area twice the size of Massachusetts for 84 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Florida-bound boat carrying 20 people. The blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel left Bimini in the Bahamas on Monday and was due to arrive in Lake Worth the next day but it vanished in the region colloquially known as the Bermuda Triangle. Rescue crews said they didn’t know the identities of the people on board and have appealed for anyone with information on them to come forward.

