CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Florida Breaks COVID-19 Record for Second Day in a Row
IN DENIAL
Read it at Tallahassee Democrat
Florida set yet another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day—but Gov. Ron DeSantis still insists it’s not being fueled by a major expansion of reopening a week ago. On Friday, the state reported 1,902 new diagnoses, around 200 more than Thursday, when the previous record was broken. DeSantis says ramped-up testing is to blame but now is also pointing the finger at outbreaks among farm workers and prison inmates. He downplayed the significance by saying most of the infected people are young—even though public health experts have said again and again that young people can both get seriously ill and spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.