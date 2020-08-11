Florida Breaks Its Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Record Yet Again

Read it at Miami Herald
Florida reported 276 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, shattering its single-day death record. So far, a total of 8,553 have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State. Florida’s Department of Health reported an additional 5,831 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 542,792. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties have been the hit the hardest by the deadly virus. Data also shows that the number of Florida children who have contracted COVID-19 has more than doubled in the last month.