Florida Breaks Its Old Pre-Vaccine Record for COVID Hospitalizations

Florida has broken its old COVID-19 hospitalization record, reporting 10,207 people hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The previous record of 10,170 was on July 23, 2020, before vaccines were available, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The state now is first in the country with per-capita COVID hospitalizations, and on Saturday, it hit an all-time high for new cases with more than 21,000 recorded. Gov. Ron DeSantis disagrees with CDC guidance on mask-wearing in high-risk areas.