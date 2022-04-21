Florida Bride and Wedding Caterer Laced Food With Cannabis, Sickening Guests, Court Docs Say

Read it at CNN
A bride in Florida is accused of sickening her own wedding guests by allowing the caterer to lace food for the event with cannabis, CNN reports. Several attendees reportedly fell ill after consuming the contaminated food. Danya Shea Svoboda and Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, the caterer, face charges of culpable negligence, delivery of marijuana, and violating Florida’s Anti-Tampering Act, according to arrest warrant affidavits cited by CNN. Wedding guests at the Feb. 19 event were reportedly found by first responders suffering “symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs,” the documents said. Lab tests later revealed the lasagna contained THC.