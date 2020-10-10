CHEAT SHEET
Florida Can’t Update COVID Count After New Lab Screw-Up
COVID-ravaged Florida has been plagued by laboratory screw-ups—and the state just announced another one. Helix Laboratory submitted 400,000 test results this week that had already been counted, forcing the state to delay reporting of the latest coronavirus figures. “State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish,” the Health Department said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Last month, Gov. DeSantis ditched Quest labs over a 75,000-case backlog.