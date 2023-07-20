CHEAT SHEET
    Florida ‘Church’ Conman and His Sons Convicted in COVID Bleach Scam

    SNAKE OIL

    Kate Briquelet

    Senior Reporter

    Bottles of bleach and hand sanitizer to be donated to healthcare workers treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chicago, Illinois, March 29, 2020.

    Joshua Lott/Reuters

    Four family members behind a Florida “church” that peddled toxic bleach as a COVID-19 cure are now facing prison time. On Wednesday, a federal jury found Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons—Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29—guilty of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and distribute misbranded drugs. They face up to five years behind bars when they’re sentenced in October. (Meanwhile, Jordan and Jonathan were convicted on two counts of violating federal court orders in 2020 to stop selling their “miracle” cure—charges that carry a maximum of life in prison.) As The Daily Beast reported, the Grenons sold their “Miracle Mineral Solution” through their Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and claimed the drink could cure a variety of conditions including cancer, Alzheimer’s, autism, and HIV/AIDs. Mark and Joseph Grenon fled to Colombia after they were charged but were extradited last summer.

