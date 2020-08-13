Florida ‘Church’ Leader Who Sold Bleach as a COVID Cure Is Arrested in Colombia
NO MIRACLE
Two Florida men accused of using a sham church network to sell a dangerous bleach solution as a bogus COVID-19 cure have been arrested in Colombia, authorities there said. The father and son duo, Mark and Joseph Grenon, were arrested in Santa Marta for allegedly selling their “Miracle Mineral Solution” across Colombia, the United States, and Africa. U.S. authorities conducted a raid in July on the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, of which Mark Grenon is the leader, after Mark, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Grenon were accused of selling the same bleach product as a coronavirus cure. The locations of Jonathan and Jordan Grenon remain unknown. U.S. prosecutors say the church was created as a way of avoiding government regulation to sell their “Miracle Mineral Solution,” which they have insisted is a cure to diseases including HIV and cancer. Federal authorities have evidence that drinking the solution has sent several to the hospital, and may have killed people.