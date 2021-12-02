Church Musician Guns Down Wife of 30 Years, Their Two Kids: Cops
A Florida man who served as his church’s longtime musician shot and killed his wife of 30 years and two of their adult children early Wednesday morning in the family’s home, the local sheriff said. William “Bill” Broyles, a 57-year-old with no prior history of domestic violence, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after he called the sheriff’s office on himself. Authorities found him lying in his driveway. His wife was 57, their children 27 and 28. “He told us that he shot each victim multiple times, just to make sure they didn’t suffer. When he was asked why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense.” His motive for the alleged murders is unclear. Broyles served as the music director for a local church, Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian, in Callahan, Florida.