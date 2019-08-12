CHEAT SHEET
Florida Cop Sues Over Dating Website Ad Using His Photo
A Florida police officer is suing the parent company of a dating website after his wife demanded to know why his photo was being used in its online advertisement, The Sun Sentinel reports. Golden Glades police officer David Guzman says NSI Holdings Limited stole a Facebook photo of his to promote UniformDating.com, a dating website for military and first responders. The officer says he was made aware of the Instagram and Facebook ads through several acquaintances of his earlier this year, with one ad claiming he was a 33-year-old single man named Jason. “Bulletproof vest? Nah, it’s all muscle,” the ad allegedly read. When his wife inquired about the advertisements, Guzman says he told her “he had no idea” why his photo was being used. In his lawsuit, Guzman says he is married with kids and has no interest in NSI Holdings’ dating services. The company, however, says Guzman—or someone with access to his email and birthdate—created a profile on the site. In its request to dismiss the lawsuit, NSI Holdings said Guzman was “caught with a profile on an online dating website” and there was no liability for the company.