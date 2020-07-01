Florida Cop Who Shoved Kneeling Protester Charged With Battery

Read it at Miami Herald
A Florida police officer who was shown on video pushing a kneeling protester to the ground last month has been charged with misdemeanor battery. Officer Steven Pohorence had been on leave since June 1 while his department conducted an investigation into his actions at a May 31 anti-racism demonstration captured on cell phone video. The incident enflamed tensions at the protest, which ended when police tear gassed demonstrators. In two other instances, he shoved his knee into suspects’ necks, according to bodycam footage, which his department also reportedly investigated. His attorney offered no comment. Pohorence faces a year in prison if convicted.