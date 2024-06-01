Florida Cop Who Shot Black Airman in His Own Home Fired

The Florida deputy who fatally shot Black Air Force member Roger Fortson in Fortson’s own home last month has been removed from his post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff announced Thursday.

Eddie Duran, 39, was terminated after an internal investigation found the “use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable and therefore violated agency policy” when Duran entered Fortson’s home and shot him on May 3.

In the release, Okaloosa sheriff Eric Aden called Fortson’s killing a “tragic incident” that should’ve never happened.

“The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions,” Aden said. “Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

Fortson, 23, was slain when Duran mistakenly entered his apartment after responding to a “call of disturbance” that came from a different unit. At the time, Fortson was on the phone with his girlfriend when Duran knocked on his door. When Fortson opened up, Duran saw that he had a gun and proceeded to shoot him six times, although Fortson did not “resist him in any way” and did not point the gun in Duran’s direction, according to the police announcement.

Duran was not facing any charges at the time of his firing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate Fortson’s death.